‘The Farm’: Victor Pecoraro is the fourth eliminated; actor explains why he bathed Rico in yogurt | Television

Victor Pecoraro was the fourth eliminated from A Fazendareproduction

Published 10/15/2021 07:32

Rio – Victor Pecoraro was the fourth eliminated from “A Fazenda”, last Thursday night. The actor was the person who received the least votes to remain in the house. He got only 22.82%, while Aline got 51.25% and Gui Araújo got 25.93% of the votes.

Upon leaving the program, in conversation with Adriane Galisteu, Victor talked about his participation in the reality show. “Dri, I really enjoyed it. It’s my first reality show, I’ve never been in reality, I’ve always been an actor. I always thought reality television was a game and I tried to play my best, I tried to run away from the countryside and that’s it! Maybe it wouldn’t be the time now. , there are other people who could have gone in my place, for not being in the game, for turning the farm into a hotel, but that’s all right, life goes on,” he said.

Later, in an interview with Cabine de Compression, Victor spoke of his disappointment with Bil Araújo, who could have given him immunity but chose to save Dynho Alves. The actor also told the reasons that led him to spill yogurt on Rico Melquiades’ head.

“Yes, I regretted it. In fact, what happens? I had a lot of accumulated behavior from Rico over the weeks. The yelling, raising his voice, cursing. Then he had a noncompliance with me about taking care of the cow,” he said. .

Victor recalled that he talked to Rico before the assignment and warned him that he had severe back pain. “Man, I’ve never had a back problem, impressive. I don’t know if it was stress, which it was, but I had a bad back for about nine days and I had asked him not to put me in the cow or put something more relaxed. He had told me that ‘ok’ looking into my eyes and then disobeyed, manipulated by Gui Araujo. That was all inside me,” he said.

The actor said he threw yogurt at Rico to show that he too could act as he liked. “At that moment, I actually didn’t get off the couch in anger to do it. I wanted to show him that just as he was being a boy acting like that, I could also be a boy acting like that. So, it was that’s the action I took at that moment”.