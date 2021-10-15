‘The lack of privileges pushes us into depression’, says psychoanalyst – 10/14/2021

Anxiety and depression disorders are increasingly common. Despite this, these two problems are still surrounded by myths and prejudices that hinder the diagnosis and often inhibit the person in need of treatment to seek medical help or even seek support from people in their social and family circle.

For Manuela Xavier, psychoanalyst and doctor in clinical psychology, this vision ends up creating a stereotype of the individual who has suffered from this disease. “It’s very common to hear ‘people, so-and-so has no reason to be depressed’, as if the person needed a reason to be like this,” she says, who participated in the second panel of the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week.

The specialist also stated that having a life with privileges — that is, material goods and professional achievement, for example — does not prevent people from suffering from mental disorders and depression. “But the lack of these privileges pushes us towards it”, he believes.

social context is important

During the panel, which also had the participation of the former football player and commentator of SBT Cicinho and was mediated by the psychiatrist and columnist of Live well, Jairo Bouer, the psychoanalyst also spoke about the attempt of some people to disqualify the depressive person. “Depression is not sadness, it is not weakness and it is not lack of God,” he said. “When someone says that, it’s as if the person wants to justify that the problem belongs to the other person, but they are free from it”, he says.

She also remembers that the social context is fundamental to understanding the reasons why men end up suffering in silence and leading the ranking of addictions (such as alcohol) and suicides. “Depression also has sexist roots, men do not go to the doctor, to the psychologist, they are not taught to work on their own feelings”, he says. “It is a disease that has interference from social and political issues”, he believes.

judgments don’t help to improve

During the chat, the guests even talked about how there is still an image of what a person with depression should look like. But this can inhibit the suffering person from seeking help. “People think that someone with depression stays in bed 24 hours, without taking a shower, if they go to a party, they already ask ‘hey, was it at the party?’, as if someone who is depressed couldn’t leave the house,” said Manuela. “This is reinforcing a stereotype and it’s not about that, there are different answers [de cada pessoa]”he says.

If, on the one hand, this judgment ends up further isolating the depressed person, on the other hand, excessive empathy is not beneficial either. “We lost track”, believes the expert. “You don’t know what the person is going through [quando diz ‘eu sei o que você está sentindo]”, believe.

For her, it is essential to remember that enormous work is needed to give the depressed person the meaning of things, but that he will not be saved. “You will walk together, and this person needs to know that they will be welcomed and not judged or blamed [pela situação].”