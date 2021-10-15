The macabre pile of human bones discovered in a cave in Saudi Arabia

Cave with bones collected by hyenas

Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences

According to archaeologists, there are hundreds of thousands of bones that belong to at least 14 types of animals and even humans

A huge pile of animal bones, likely accumulated by hyenas over the past 7,000 years, has been discovered by archaeologists in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

There are hundreds of thousands of them, belonging to at least 14 types of animals, including cattle, goats, horses, camels, rodents, and even humans.

The bones were found in Umm Jirsan, an extensive network of tunnels formed by volcanic activity.