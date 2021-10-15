The macabre pile of human bones discovered in cave in Saudi Arabia | Science

A huge pile of animal bones, likely accumulated by hyenas over the past 7,000 years, has been discovered by archaeologists in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

There are hundreds of thousands of them, belonging to at least 14 types of animals, including cattle, goats, horses, camels, rodents, and even humans.

The bones were found in Umm Jirsan, an extensive network of tunnels formed by volcanic activity.

2 of 3 Catalog image of bones found in Saudi Arabia — Photo: Archeological and anthropological sciences Catalog image of bones found in Saudi Arabia — Photo: Archeological and anthropological sciences

The researchers’ findings were recently published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

According to the study’s lead author, Mathew Stewart, a zooarchaeologist at the Max Plank Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, the involvement of hyenas was verified from the analysis of cuts, bites and bone digestion marks.

“The striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena, also known as the striped hyena or striped hyena) is a very avid bone hoarder,” Stewart told the Gizmodo website.

3 of 3 Cave Items in Saudi Arabia Cataloged — Photo: Archeological and anthropological sciences Cave items in Saudi Arabia cataloged — Photo: Archeological and anthropological sciences

Researchers had been investigating the area, in the Harrat Khaybar lava field in Saudi Arabia, since 2007, but only ventured into the depths of the cave a few months ago.

For the study, the team analyzed 1,917 bones and teeth recovered from the site. And he came to the conclusion that they were between 439 and 6,839 years old, a clear indication that these animals have been using the underground tunnel network for a long time. To do this, it used a small number of these samples from a process known as carbon dating.

Hyenas are animals known to transport bones to their burrows to be eaten, stored or fed to their young.

Below is a 2018 video of the excavation that revealed the first cemetery in São Paulo.

Archeological excavation reveals SP’s first public cemetery

According to the study, these mammals are both hunters and scavengers, that is, they kill some animals while accumulating the remains of others.

One sign that the hyenas were behind the huge pile of bones was the presence of human skull fragments. Mammals are famous for rummaging through graves for food..

“It’s always the skullcap (calvary) that survives,” Stewart told Gizmodo.

“(Hyenas) don’t seem to be really interested in skullcaps. We found maybe five or six skullcaps with bite marks, but only the caps. Nothing else,” he added.

Lone hyenas usually eat dead animals. But packs prefer to hunt, targeting prey such as antelopes, hares, rodents and birds.

Umm Jirsan is far from the only example of hyenas stockpiling huge clusters of bones.

The Srbsko Chlum-Komin cave in the Czech Republic contains more than 3,500 well-preserved bones of large mammals collected by carnivores.

The new study took place as part of the Paleodeserts Project, which seeks to track human and animal migration across the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia’s harsh climate makes this task difficult: high temperatures can break bones, and some actually disintegrate when touched..

“The most surprising thing is how well preserved the material is, and how much material there is, given that in Saudi Arabia we don’t actually have animal remains,” Stewart told Gizmodo.

On Twitter, the researcher wrote that “Umm Jirsan (and other similar places in the region) likely contains valuable information about Holocene ecologies and environments in Arabia. This study is just the tip of the iceberg.”