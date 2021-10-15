The mysterious 25% appreciation of the North Korean currency | finance

In normal economies, currencies weaken in times of trouble, but something different is happening in North Korea: the local currency, the won, is appreciating just when things are getting worse.

The country ruled by Kim Jong Un has been hit by the harshest sanctions in its history and the unprecedented pandemic that has cut off most of its trade. The economy recorded its steepest decline in more than two decades last year, as its population faces one of the worst food shortages in more than 10 years.

But the North Korean won has risen 25% against the dollar this year, calculated on an average monthly basis using numbers reported by the two media organizations that track it. In addition, the valuation was 15% in 2020.

There are competing theories to explain the situation, ranging from the closure of the border due to the pandemic, killing the demand for foreign currencies, to the isolated country instituting a repression of the use of the currency. Whatever the reason, most observers agree it’s not a good thing.

“A currency usually devalues ​​when a country is in trouble, but the opposite is happening in North Korea,” said Kim Byung-yeon, an economics professor at Seoul National University. The North may be trying to boost the won to support the economy, but continuing those attempts “may end up hurting the real economy even more.”

North Korea’s unofficial exchange rate, monitored by both media outlets, is formed in the country’s “jangmadang”, local markets that have grown into a large informal economy. Its official rate has been stable at around 100 won to the dollar for the past decade, an artificially strong level that is not used as an indicator. The unofficial rate is around 5,200 won to the dollar.

Operating a private money exchange is illegal in North Korea, so the two media companies, Asia Press International of Japan and Daily NK, based in Seoul, use secret human networks within the isolated country to compile their rates, from according to Jiro Ishimaru, journalist for Asia Press International, and Lee Sang Yong, editor-in-chief of the Daily NK. They get information about currency trading on jangmadang.

According to the Daily NK, the rate has been generally stable at around 8,000 won to the dollar since the beginning of 2013, but the won has started to appreciate last year, reaching a monthly average of 4,723 won to the dollar in August, the strongest since June 2012.

Many observers say the covid-19 pandemic is behind the increase.

The US imposed a full trade and financial embargo in 2017, in addition to the UN sanctions already in place, but the goods still arrived in North Korea, smuggled from China.

But that all changed when North Korea closed its borders in 2020, according to Lim Soo-Ho, senior researcher at the National Security Strategy Institute, a government-funded study group in Seoul.

“Foreign currencies were still in demand” until then, Lim said. “As imports to the North plummeted, demand for foreign currencies also continued to fall.”

Imports from China, North Korea’s biggest trading partner, fell more than 90% year-on-year every month in the period between August 2020 and February this year, with further declines thereafter, according to the Korea International Trade Association, a trade group from Seoul.

Satellite images show how previously occupied bridges and roads between North Korea and China have been left empty after the border was closed, according to Ramon Pacheco Pardo, professor of international relations at King’s College London.

The drop in imports is not the only reason for the increase, according to Kim. The won’s gains imply that foreign currencies have also lost their appeal within North Korea, and this suggests some kind of government crackdown on their use, he said.

“Although imports have fallen, the won would not have strengthened as much if the dollar remained in demand in local markets,” Kim said.

Many retailers in the capital Pyongyang have stopped accepting dollars or foreign currency prepaid cards in the country and are instead asking them to pay in won, the Russian embassy said in a Facebook post in October last year.

Financial authorities are ordering residents to report their possessions in foreign currency and deposit them in banks, the Daily NK reported in April, citing an unidentified person in North Korea familiar with the matter.

Most North Koreans keep their dollars at home and use them to trade goods, according to Kang Mijin, executive director of NK Investment Development, a data services company that provides research and information about North Korean markets. This is true because a massive currency reform in 2009 reduced the value of its earned assets by more than 90%.

“The North may have seen this period of isolation as an opportunity to restore its socialist systems,” said Kim of Seoul National University. “And for the government to retain its control over this system, the key would be to return to gain.”

North Korea may be trying to protect its people from economic hardship by strengthening earnings and, in turn, causing deflation, said Kang of NK Investment Development.

There is even a theory that mysterious North Korean currency brokers may be accelerating won gains through speculative trading.

Whatever the truth, analysts say the unusual increase in the won won’t end well.

The decline in trade and the strengthening of the currency point to a bankrupt economic system, said the Korea Development Institute, a South Korean state think tank, in a January report. North Korea may be facing its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, the report said.

While the currency gain may benefit government-backed companies and households that do not own dollars, the rising volatility is negative for the country as a whole, Choi Ji-young, a researcher at the Korean National Unification Institute, an institute, pointed out in an article in August. South Korean government-affiliated research. Turbulent markets increase uncertainty and hamper resource allocation, he wrote.

For “ordinary North Koreans, it’s a wake-up call,” said Pardo of King’s College London. “The poorest North Koreans, who have less access to the won, may see their standard of living deteriorate compared to those who have freer access to the currency.”

Choi Eunju, a researcher at the Sejong Institute, a private research center covering unification and foreign policy studies in Seongnam, a city south of Seoul, is not so pessimistic.