The only Brazilian song on the list of the 500 best in history by Rolling Stone magazine

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, A Beatles song was voted one of the 10 best of all time by Rolling Stone

Nearly two decades after releasing the list of the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time”, Rolling Stone magazine has finally updated its famous ranking.

To make the new selection, the American publication claims that it called on more than 250 artists, musicians and producers, as well as critics and journalists from the music industry.

“They each submitted a list with a ranking of their 50 favorite songs of all time, and we tabulated the results,” explains the magazine.

In total, they voted for about 4,000 songs — and from that came the Top 500 list.

According to the publication, the first version of the list was filled with rock and soul songs, while in the new edition the genres hip hop, modern country, indie, Latin pop, reggae and R&B predominate.

Of the 500 new songs selected, there is only one Brazilian. The song African Spearhead (Umbabarauma), released in 1976 by Jorge Ben, appears as the 351st place.

The song is the first track on the album Africa Brazil (1976) by Jorge Ben, a “versatile artist”, according to the magazine, who “effortlessly combined bossa nova and samba with rock and funk”.

Credit, Hayley Madden/Redferns via Getty Images Photo caption, ‘Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma)’, by Jorge Ben, was released in 1976

Most of the songs are in English, most of them being released in the United States.

According to the magazine, more than half — 254 in all — were not on the original list, published in 2004, including a third of the top 100.

“The result is a broader and more inclusive view of pop, music that continues to rewrite its history with every beat,” says the magazine.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ tops the list compiled by Rolling Stone

Top 10

Of the 10 songs chosen as the best of all times, eight are classics from the last century.

Respect , Aretha Franklin (1967)

, Aretha Franklin (1967) Fight the power , Public Enemy (1989)

, Public Enemy (1989) A change is gonna come , Sam Cooke (1964)

, Sam Cooke (1964) like a rolling stone , Bob Dylan (1965)

, Bob Dylan (1965) Smells like teen spirit , Nirvana (1991)

, Nirvana (1991) what’s going on , Marvin Gaye (1971)

, Marvin Gaye (1971) strawberry fields forever , The Beatles (1967)

, The Beatles (1967) get ur freak on , Missy Elliott (2001)

, Missy Elliott (2001) dreams , Fleetwood Mac (1977)

, Fleetwood Mac (1977) Hey ya!, Outkast (2003)

By telling the story behind Respect, Rolling Stone notes that the song “catalyzed rock & roll, gospel and blues to create the model of soul music that artists continue to seek today.”

“In his 1999 memoir, Franklin wrote that the song reflected ‘the need of the average man and woman on the street, the businessman, the mother, the fireman, the teacher; they all wanted respect.’