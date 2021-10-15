The woman who endured crucifixions and snakebites without moving – International

Postcard from the time showing Evatima Tardo with snakes and nails (photo: BBC)

“The feeling of the time!”, “The woman who laughs at death!”, “Nothing can kill her,” said the advertisements promoting her concerts in the late 19th century.

But, in addition to a spectacle, Evatima Tardo was an enigma to science.

She was “without a doubt the most extraordinary and strange woman in the world”, according to the newspaper



The New York Times



, in 1897, who described her as a person “known by the medical community for years and who was a mystery to thousands of doctors in the United States and the continent.”

What scientists and the general public saw was not only impressive but also inexplicable.

Day after day, on stage or in the medical institutions’ rooms, people witnessed her ability to resist powerful poisons and severe injuries while remaining serene.

But that was not all.

“In an hour or two, the wounds healed.”

“Furthermore, it also controls the circulation of blood”, continues the text of the



The New York Times



.

“They can cut even to a point where there’s no way a surgeon can stop the blood flow. Tardo, however, can stop the flow in a second and then allow the blood to flow again.”

on stages



While it’s advisable to read 19th-century newspapers with healthy skepticism, “it seems unlikely to me that every journalist was lying about the same thing, that every doctor was wrong, and that even illusionist Harry Houdini was fooled,” the writer said. Bess Lovejoy BBC News Mundo (BBC news service in Spanish language), who researched the story of Evatima Tardo.

A story that inspired, in addition to passages in books that sought to explain the inexplicable, numerous articles in newspapers that reported on what happened in her shows and the experiences made far from the public eye, with testimonials from doctors who examined her in both situations .

Evatima Tardo, like Harry Houdini, appeared in museums for ten cents, which was the entrance fee. Entertainment venues were popular among the working class in the 19th and 20th centuries in America. (photo: Getty Images)

In his article “The extraordinary body of Evatima Tardo” written for the



Wellcome Collection



Lovejoy takes us back to a day in 1898 in Chicago when Evatima Tardo, a “pale girl with dark hair,” arrived at the theater “dressed in a long black coat and a low-cut black silk dress.”

On stage, “she put her hands inside a box and the squeak of rattlesnakes could be heard down the hall. One of the snakes sank its teeth into her arm. A doctor yelled, ‘Oh my God!’ but Evatima didn’t move. She didn’t move. he pulled three more snakes and smiled quietly as they sank their fangs into his flesh.”

Being bitten by a rattlesnake, Evatima Tardo told the newspaper



Chicago’s Inter Ocean



, ” as exciting as drinking whiskey”. And whiskey, she clarified, did not make her drunk. She could drink a liter without feeling its effects.

After receiving the violent attacks of the rattlesnakes and snakes with a smile, the unusual woman kept the reptiles in their boxes and advanced towards a cross “incomplete, as it had only one arm”, reported the



Topeka State Journal



on February 19, 1898.

“Miss Tardo said she could bear to have her hands and feet nailed. However, she did not do so for fear of offending those with strong religious beliefs.”

His program announcements and illustration from the 1898 Chicago Tribune (right) (photo: BBC)

The journal tells that Tardo was “nailed to that cross for the third time in two days” in front of “more than a thousand people”. Among them, several doctors who were invited on stage. “They examined the nails, the hammer, the cross, and the woman . . . and they stood close as the huge nails passed through her left foot and right hand, fixing them to the wood.”

“Then they rubbed their eyes to confirm that what they saw was true, pinched each other to prove they were awake, and finally declared that it was a whim of nature such as never before recorded in the history of medicine.”

The article reports that they kept sticking sharp objects in her body while she smiled and talked to those who came to observe her. And still remained in the half cross from 8am to 11pm, without showing signs of fatigue.

For her, what intrigued the doctors and shook the public, amused her: “I’d rather be crucified. It’s fun to see the horrified faces of my spectators. There are more than ten faints in each session, but they always come back to see me.”

in the laboratory



Although the scenario was different, what happened when they ran the scientific tests was just as surprising.

Evatima Tardo, played by dance artist Dorna Ashory. Photo: Camilla Greenwell (photo: Wellcome Collection)

“Substances as deadly as the germs of cholera, diphtheria, cough (tuberculosis) and typhoid fever were injected into her blood, that she didn’t fear the contagion because they never caused her any problems,” reported The New York Times.

O



Inter-Ocean



reported on January 30, 1898 that “Chicago medical scientists” were studying Tardo.

“One day last week, Tardo underwent an experiment at Rush Medical College, where she was tested by Dr. JM Dobson.”

What they did was inject rattlesnake venom and, on this occasion, Dobson “scraped the venom from the wound and injected it into a rat, killing the rodent in less than 10 minutes.”

They say that the Faculty of Women’s Medicine also carried out a similar experiment with a cat, and the results were the same: the animal died, Evatima Tardo did not.

Other doctors wanted to do more experiments. But the woman who so intrigued them gave journalists an answer to a question that occupied scientists.

A snake



She said that when she was 5 years old, on her native Caribbean island of Trinidad, she was bitten by a snake, but that “the bite had the effect of a strong sleeping potion.”

After spending several hours unconscious, she recovered and later discovered that she was immune to the venom of all types of reptiles.

Sources indicate that she was bitten by a Bothrops atrox, whose Trinidad name mapepire balsain. The snake has a particularly lethal and fast-acting venom. (photo: Getty Images)

“She explains that the snake must have had just enough venom to inoculate its system, having the same effect as modern inoculation against infectious diseases,” reported the



Inter-Ocean.



This explanation was accepted by some of the doctors who studied your case.

In fact, similar cases are known, though not with a single bite: legendary Miami Serpentarium director Bill Haast, who died in 2011 at age 100 after being bitten more than 170 times by snakes, has turned his own blood into an antidote . He did this by injecting himself with small amounts of poison every day for decades. His blood transfusions saved at least 20 people.

Another doctor, William J. Byrnes, who examined Evatima Tardo in Minneapolis, believed that childhood snakebite could even explain her inability to feel pain.

“I attribute his current anomalous condition to a snake bite he received as a child. That bite paralyzed his sensory nerves and inoculated his system with the venom,” he wrote in a press release.

Some thought that perhaps her nervous system worked differently than normal. Others, like the



The Pacific Coast Journal of Homeopathy



, suspected more obscure tricks.

“She spends about twenty minutes preparing in silence before performing her feats. And this leads to the suspicion that the possibility that cocainization is the cause of her lack of sensitivity or perhaps that her case is self-hypnotization. ”

They weren’t the only ones to think she was using a combination of anesthetic and willpower, “before she concluded there wasn’t strong enough anesthetic on Earth,” says Lovejoy.

Today, there is another possible explanation for her lack of sensitivity, which was not available to doctors at the time: genes associated with congenital insensitivity to pain have been identified.

Tricks?



“I like it to remain a mystery,” confesses Lovejoy. “But if they forced me to explain her case, the only thing I could say was perhaps a combination of congenital insensitivity to pain, inoculation from an early age, some condition that allowed her to heal very quickly, plus some element of stage magic…but how did he control the circulation? I have no idea.”

Harry Houdini (1874-1926), Hungarian-born American magician and escapist (photo: Getty Images)

But what about the possibility that she used that “stage magic”?

One expert in the field who watched her closely to discover her secret was the magician Harry Houdini, who performed at the Kohl & Middleton Dime Museum in Chicago “when the big star was Evatima and he wasn’t famous yet.”

He would become one of the greatest illusionists in history and was already interested in finding out how other artists did their tricks, looking for fraud. But regarding Tardo, he declared that “there was absolutely nothing false about his incredible performance.”

“My claim can be taken seriously for the simple reason that I worked less than 3.5 meters away from it,” he wrote in his 1920 book.



Miracle Workers and Their Methods



, in which he discovered the tricks of some of the shows at the time.

Faced with such a riddle, people began to wonder if she would be immortal, and the doctors answered shamelessly. There were, reported the New York Times, “three ways that would end the mystery woman’s life.”

“Penetration of the ganglionic centers, just above the heart, would result in instant death. Scientists believe that a direct injury to the brain or spinal cord would also destroy her life.”

In the end, what killed her was the same thing that unfortunately continues to claim the lives of many women in the world: a man.

Always happy



It was what for a long time was called “crime of passion”, blaming the perpetrator of the crime, and which today is called “feminicide”.

One afternoon in May 1905, Evatima was having drinks at the Arkansaw Club, a bar where she lived with owner Hal B Williamson, when a man named Thomas McCall arrived.

He was in love with her, but that day a fortune teller told him that another man was in her way.

Enraged and drunk, McCall shot Williamson and Tardo. A few hours later, he committed suicide.

Evatima Tardo, who was 34, was hit in the heart. It probably didn’t hurt.

“Some people think I’m unhappy. I believe I’m blessed. I’ve never been sick a day in my life. I’ve never felt pain; I don’t know what pain is. I’m always happy, never sad,” she once said.

