This is the new feature of the WhatsApp app that will be released for Android and iOS phones; check out the news – Metro World News Brazil

The WhatsApp messaging app is working on a number of new features for platform users.

With this, the app will have a new function related to voice messages, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo

The latest news that WhatsApp is working on the possibility to pause voice messages during a recording.

This feature is very useful as it will not force you to stop and record new audio again.

As you can see in a demo video, after stopping recording the voice message, the user will find another record button. By tapping, you can resume recording the voice memo.

WhatsApp is working on the ability to pause voice recordings! You can pause voice recordings to resume them later in the future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS! https://t.co/7FN5KLASzn — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 9, 2021

This is the new feature of the WhatsApp app that will be released for Android and iOS phones

The feature was detected during the development of WhatsApp for iOS. However, it will also be released for the Android OS.

Also according to the information, the news will be released soon to all users. Check out how it will work: