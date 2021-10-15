This is the painting and branding of the new ITA, successor of Alitalia

After a lot of mystery and a real novel, Italy’s new flagship airline was reborn today (15), with a new brand and a distinctive paint job. The presentation of the new brand does not depend on the fact that the new company has announced the purchase of the rights to use the Alitalia brand, also this Friday.

Disclosure – ITA





Today was a day of big announcements in Italy. Featuring a painting that refers to the Italian term azurro (or azurra), which means blue and which is also the nickname of the national football team, the new company also announced that it will now be called ITA Airways. This presentation is a big news, as it was expected that the company would seek to use the Alitalia brand for a long time, reports the largest Italian newspaper, Corriere Della Sera.

In fact, this was another one of the day’s announcements, as ITA revealed that it had acquired the right to use its predecessor’s trademark for €90 million. Such acquisition makes sense for the company, given the lack of time to repaint and standardize all presentation materials for the new company. The acquisition of the brand also prevents private companies from using the Alitalia brand.

Another novelty is the new loyalty program, which takes the place of MilleMiglia and now becomes Volare.

The company’s new website is www.itaspa.com and is already online. The first TV advertising campaign has already been released, highlighting that the company is new and was born in 2021:

about painting

The new colors replace Alitalia’s traditional paint job, which consisted of a green strip extending across the fuselage to the tail, forming a large “A”, in a traditional and well-known design around the world. In this new company, the word ITA will be highlighted in the fuselage, which is no longer white, with the engines receiving two strips in green and red, contrasting with the white of the fairing and forming the colors of the Italian flag.

Disclosure – ITA

At the back, the blue will transform into a gradient with various geometric symbols, before three bands of the flag colors will extend across the empennage.

The new brand and paint were unveiled today at an official ITA Airways launch event, with the Airbus A330-200 serving as the basis for the promotion.

“From today on, the name of the company is this, it is a name that looks forward, that looks to the future,” said Fabio Lazzerini, ITA’s advisor.



