Tiago guides MC Gui to stop talking about farming with Rico

Impacted by the result of the fourth farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tiago Piquilo advised MC Gui, at dawn today, to stop talking about how he would like to face Rico Melquiades in the farm because of the risk of finding something and receiving another response from reality show fans.
One thing that might not be cool, it doesn’t sound bad, man, is the idea of us wanting to rub shoulders with people, got it? You can already see that things are not as we think”, opined Tiago Piquilo.
“Hurum,” agreed MC Bill. “Sometimes people imagine one thing and they are another,” added the singer.
Present in the conversation, Erasmo Viana gave the funkeiro a tug of the ear for joining Rico’s provocations about a clash in the ora.
You keep saying you want to go to the countryside with Rico.
Tiago Piquilo, once again, reinforced the message to MC Gui to avoid making comments that could give multiple interpretations within “A Fazenda 2021”.
Don’t talk to him or anyone else here anymore. It won’t do you any good. Whether for fun, I know it’s for fun, but the game can have several interpretations.
MC Gui said that he stopped talking about the topic with Rico, but he has been constantly sought out by the pawn to play about the topic.
Yes, total. I even stopped doing this, you know? Then he came to insist, insist, and I said: ‘if I go, it’s up ahead’.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 22
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 22
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 22
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 22
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 22
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 22
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 22
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 22
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 22
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 22
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 22
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 22
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 22
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 22
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 22
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 22
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 22
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
22 / 22
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality