Tiago guides MC Gui to stop talking about farming with Rico

Impacted by the result of the fourth farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tiago Piquilo advised MC Gui, at dawn today, to stop talking about how he would like to face Rico Melquiades in the farm because of the risk of finding something and receiving another response from reality show fans.

One thing that might not be cool, it doesn’t sound bad, man, is the idea of ​​us wanting to rub shoulders with people, got it? You can already see that things are not as we think” , opined Tiago Piquilo.

“Hurum,” agreed MC Bill. “Sometimes people imagine one thing and they are another,” added the singer.

Present in the conversation, Erasmo Viana gave the funkeiro a tug of the ear for joining Rico’s provocations about a clash in the ora.

You keep saying you want to go to the countryside with Rico.

Tiago Piquilo, once again, reinforced the message to MC Gui to avoid making comments that could give multiple interpretations within “A Fazenda 2021”.

Don’t talk to him or anyone else here anymore. It won’t do you any good. Whether for fun, I know it’s for fun, but the game can have several interpretations.

MC Gui said that he stopped talking about the topic with Rico, but he has been constantly sought out by the pawn to play about the topic.

Yes, total. I even stopped doing this, you know? Then he came to insist, insist, and I said: ‘if I go, it’s up ahead’.

