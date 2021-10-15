Tiago rejects friendship with Valentina and says: ‘Friend doesn’t have sex with friend’

Tiago Piquilo and Valentina Francavilla (photo: Reproduo/PlayPlus)

In the head office room of



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV



, at dawn this Thursday (10/14),



James Piquilo



opened the game about the affectionate friendship he has with



Valentina Francavilla



. Peers have had a brief relationship in the past.

The singer revealed that he no longer wants to be called “brother” by the former stage assistant of the



Mouse program



, because he believes that friends do not have sex.

“We need limits, because the two of us are no longer friends like we used to be. Our friendship led us to live in the moment. Friend doesn’t kiss on the mouth and friend doesn’t go to bed,” said the countryman.

“Friends are people, who always talk, are together, see each other, people who go out together, people who have a boundary between them. Friends don’t have sex with friends,” continued the artist .

“But who has sex here?” asked the actress, intrigued. “You and I did,” he countered. “15 years ago, Thiago? And from? We didn’t even talk to each other”, he asked



valentine



.

“We’re past this friendship phase, you don’t have to say that my sister, we’re not brothers,” fired the pawn.

“But I care for you like that,” the Italian tried to argue.

“No. For me, I’ll have you as a friend, I’ll have you as my brother. I’ll have you as a person I care about and I’ll protect until the end,” he snapped.



Francville



.

“I’m not talking about the game, about protecting,” commented the duo from



Hugo



.

Next,



valentine



understood the message of



Tiago



, who has a romance with



Tnia Mara



and wants to avoid noises that harm his relationship with the singer.

“I don’t either. I was hurt to know that I have a limit to getting close to you. That I can’t be who I am to give affection, hug and like, because it can be misinterpreted. That’s: ‘Oh wow, she wants him.’ Not for you, regardless of what happened trillions of decades ago and we don’t even remember. “, he vented.

“You’re saying that my sister is. Sister like that? Best friend like that not to have any contact? Do you understand what I mean?”, countered the countryman.

“You’re putting up a barrier”. Valentina Francavilla

“I’m not putting up a barrier, Vali. I’m telling you what you’re saying. Think about it, we’re beyond friendship, because friends are people who always talk, are together, see each other, go out together and have a limit between them. Friend doesn’t have sex with friend,” he said.



piquilo



.

“I understand, I understand your position, but it hurts me”, finished the piece.

Check out an excerpt of the conversation below: