Tiago remembers sex with Valentina and puts ‘enough’ to the girl

geez, James Piquilo decided to put a stop to the affections of Valentina Francavilla to him. The friendship between the two, who have been romantically involved outside the program for a while, would have been very “loving” in the singer’s conception, who spoke with the girl.

Friends are people who always talk, are together and see each other. People who have a boundary between them. Friend doesn’t have sex with a friend.

“But who did it?” the presenter wanted to know, not quite understanding. “You and I did,” explained the musician. “15 years ago? And? We didn’t even talk to each other”, countered the Italian, disagreeing.

Tiago, then, returned to refute the way the girl treats him, also citing the fact of being called “brother” by her.

“We’re past this friendship phase, you don’t have to say you’re my sister, we’re not brothers,” said the artist. “But I care for you like that,” she argued.

“Try to understand this, what we have is affection above friendship”, declared Piquilo. “So I can’t hug you? Because if I hug you, I’ll call it something different”, she joked, putting the “something different” in quotation marks, making a sign with her hands.

At the end, Tiago brought the relationship with Tania MarThe. The two are lovers and have been together for about eight months. They had a little breakup, but they soon came back.

“We always hugged each other, we always played in here. What happens is I have a person and you can have a person. People will not think with their head”, explained the singer. “I understand, but it hurts me”, replied Valentina, still unconvinced.

