Tiggo 5x 2022: PcD price, photos, equipment and more

Launched in the Brazilian market at the end of 2018, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x is sold in a single version in the 2022 line. The SUV features a modern design, turbo engine and, above all, a generous list of equipment.

Manufactured at the Anápolis-GO unit, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x 2022 is available to the PwD public with IPI exemption, as it is positioned below R$ 140 thousand.

The 2022 SUV line has received a visual update inside and out. Receiving new headlights and front bumper. In addition, the grid has also been redesigned and houses the LED daytime running lights.

At the rear, the flashlights are also LED. Internally, the Tiggo 5X 2022 received new equipment, such as a 9-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and Carplay connection and a 360º camera.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: versions

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022 is sold in a single version, that is, the TXS.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: specifications

Under the hood is the four-cylinder 1.5 turboflex engine. There are 150 horsepower at 5,500 rpm in ethanol and 147 horsepower in gasoline also at 5,500 rpm. Torque is equal on both fuels, 21.4 kgfm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The transmission is a six-speed dual-clutch automated DCT.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: consumption

According to data from Inmetro, the Tiggo 5X does 6.7 km/liter with ethanol in the city and 8 km/liter on the road with the same fuel. However, with gasoline, the numbers increase to 9.8 km/liter in the city and 11.7 km/liter on the road.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: dimensions

They are 4,338 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height and 2,630 mm in the wheelbase. In addition, its trunk has a capacity of 340 liters and the fuel tank has a capacity of 57 liters.

See too

⇒ Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro 2022 is released; see prices and details

⇒ CAOA Chery for PwD: Check out eligible cars in September 2021

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: equipment

As standard, the Tiggo 5X comes with electronic air conditioning with air outlet for the rear occupants, electric steering, power windows on four doors with anti-crushing function, electric locks, electric mirrors with heating and electric folding, face-to-face key with push-button start, LED taillights, auto-ignition headlamps and electric height adjustment, nine-inch multimedia center with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 360º camera and six speakers, 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition, it has six airbags, ABS brakes, ISOFIX, electronic traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electronic parking brake, anti-theft alarm, leather-covered seats with six electrical adjustments for the driver, panoramic sunroof with fixed glass and electric curtain, among other items.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 2022: prices

For the general public, the Tiggo 5X 2022 has a suggested price of R$ 129.990.00. And finally, for people with disabilities (PwD), the price after exemption and bonus is R$ 116,975.46.

Review Prices

KM Prices 10,000 km BRL 552.26 20,000 km BRL 802.50 30,000 km BRL 552.26 40,000 km BRL 802.50 50,000 km BRL 552.26 60,000 km BRL 1,089.70

Datasheet

Motor 1.5 Turbo Flex Number of cylinders 4 in line Displacement in cm3 1,499 Valves 16 (4 per cylinder) Maximum power 147 hp with gasoline and 150 hp with ethanol at 5,500 rpm maximum torque 21.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm Streaming Automated 6-speed and dual dry clutch Traction Forward brakes Ventilated discs (front) and solid discs (rear) Direction Electric Front Suspension Independent, McPherson, with coil springs Rear Suspension Independent, multi-arm, with coil springs Wheels 17 inch or 18 inch light alloy Tires 215/60 R17 or 225/55 R18 Total length (mm) 4,338 Width (mm) 1,830 Height (mm) 1,645 Distance between axles (mm) 2630 Trunk (Liters) 340 Tank (liters) 57

Photo gallery

Finally, share and follow us on social media: