TikToker denounces Coach for destroying and disposing of parts from stock

New York activist Anna Sacks posted a video that went viral on TikTok over the weekend. She recorded a sequence, in the format of unboxing, in which he denounces the Coach brand for damaging and discarding products that were stuck in stock. After the repercussions, the luxury label announced on Wednesday (13/10) that it will “stop destroying” items returned to stores as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Come learn more!

The activist is recognized on the platform for criticizing wasteful practices of several companies. On the profile @TheTrashWalker, Instagram and TikTok, the sustainability advocate often shares the material in videos of her own.

In the last one, Anna showed Coach’s pieces in the format of unboxing. On the social network, the practice is characterized by the experience of opening packages of new products and showing them to followers.

in the post, she reveals items she acquired on the Dumpster Diving Mama profile, which tends to resell products discarded by stores, but which are in good condition. According to Diet Prada, the retailer originally found the accessory in a trash can at a Dallas, Texas, mall on Aug. 31.

In the publication, Sacks denounces the brand for deliberately damaging the products. “As you can see, the bags are all cut up. It’s Coach’s policy, it’s what they do with unwanted merchandise. They order an employee to cut them off so that no one can use them,” he introduced.

“So they dismiss it as a tax break, under the same tax loophole, as if the products were accidentally destroyed,” he pointed out. In the same video, the influencer also highlights, in an ironic tone, the repair service for the brand’s items, which is part of the company’s ongoing sustainability program.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

@thetrashwalker#coach #donatedontdump #retailmademe #dumpsterdiving #shopping #climatechange #haul #free #echo #recycle #donate #nyc #thrift #repair #fashion #style♬ Waltz of the Flowers – The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

After the repercussion, Coach issued a press release to announce that it would discontinue this measure immediately. “We are committed to sustainability. We will continue to develop and implement solutions to responsibly reuse, recycle and reuse excess or damaged products.”

On social media, the company reiterated that it stopped destroying items that were returned, damaged, and unsold. ​”We are dedicated to maximizing the reuse of such products in our Coach (Re) Loved program and in other circularity actions”, they assured. According to label, this practice represented less than 1% of global sales.

Luxurious Disposals

Destroying, burning and discarding goods is common in the fashion industry. This action is done for a number of reasons, which can range from reducing inventories to preventing goods from being traded at a lower value.

According to Anna Sacks, environmental activists prefer brands to manufacture in smaller quantities, in general. The ideal, he argues, is for companies to donate, reuse or continue to sell their unused products to create less waste, he explained in an interview with Forbes.

In 2019, the practice of eliminating goods was banned in France. According to the same US magazine, that year, around US$730 million worth of products were withdrawn from circulation by retailers seeking to maintain a limited inventory of exclusive parts.

It is worth remembering that, in 2018, Burberry burned R$ 141 million in luxury items related to the leftovers from past collections. All were in perfect condition. The New York Times revealed that Swedish retailer H&M would burn items it was failing to sell, totaling R$23 billion.

Sabrina Pessoa collaborated