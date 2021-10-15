Tom Holland tells what it was like to act with Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 3

The film Spider-Man: No Return Home won two more unpublished photos this Thursday (14). In addition, the star Tom Holland told how it was working with the veteran Alfred Molina.

In a statement to the EW, Holland said that Molina is “one of my favorite people I’ve worked with”.

He also commented on the technological evolution in Doctor Octopus. “It was really fun to see him see how technology has advanced”, adds Holland. “When he was making these movies, his arms were puppets, and when we did that [Sem Volta Para Casa], they are all imaginary and CGI. It was really cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former franchise stars: from Jamie Foxx, in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the Electro villain; The Alfred Molina, in Spider-Man 2, like Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of Spider-Man’s third feature from Holland is scheduled for December 16th.

