top scorer of Brasileirão, Yuri Alberto talks about various topics

Experiencing an illuminated stage with four goals in two games and the current isolated artillery of Brasileirão with 11 goals, the Colorado striker Yuri Alberto gave an interview to Rádio Gre-Nal this Friday morning and updated several themes, such as his favorite song from Inter fans and brief tidbits about situations of other clubs such as rivals Grêmio and Santos, who were the ones who revealed it in football.

Yuri also spoke of his future at Inter and the goals that remain for the club within the Brasileirão – at the moment, Colorado is on a path to recovery, having 39 points in 7th place in the table. Check out the main lines of the attacker in this interview:

Favorite song of the Inter fans:

“In the heat of the game, we don’t even end up listening to the fans singing so much. It’s one of the songs I like the most “my red shirt”. Thanks to God in two games with fans in Beira-Rio, I have already scored four goals”

Guild Stage:

“I prefer not to talk about it, but we know they are not having a good time. I prefer to focus on our club here, we are fine”.

saints:

“Santos is a giant club, everyone recognizes that. Unfortunately, the club is not in good hands”

Time of Inter on the field:

“We dream of the Brazilian Championship, of being champion. First, let’s go in stages, we’re fighting now for the G-4, the Libertadores spot”

Brazilian Team:

“It’s a goal, I’m going to continue my work here at Inter and I’m sure things are going very well. Let’s get this spot in the G-4. It’s a dream (School) that I want to fulfill”

Perfectionist:

“It’s much easier when you’re confident. I was losing some goals at the beginning of the season, but I think God acts at the right time, I have been demanding a lot in training to be very cold in the face of the goal”