Treasury Direct: government bond rates rise on the 6th; return of inflation papers back to 2018 levels

SAO PAULO – The public bond market traded via Tesouro Direto operates with high rates at the opening of trading this Friday (15th). On the local side, investors pass on data from the economic activity index measured by the Central Bank, which came in below expectations in August.

Also highlighted are the discussions around a possible extension of emergency aid and the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) about the application of the red tariff flag in November.

On the international side, the market is paying attention to the retail data coming from the United States and the signals given by the Chinese central bank about Evergrande.

At Tesouro Direto, the highlight is the remuneration paid for some inflation-linked securities. The IPCA+ treasury papers maturing in 2035 and 2045, for example, offered a real return of 5.03% per annum at the beginning of this Friday (15th), against 4.99% in the previous session. The last time these bonds had shown such a return was in November 2018.

Likewise, the real interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and semiannual interest was 5.11% per annum at the opening of negotiations – above the 5.08% per annum registered the day before.

Among fixed rate securities, the yield on bonds maturing in 2024 increased from 10.03% in the previous session to 10.06% in the early morning of this Friday (15th). At the same time, the rate paid for paper maturing in 2031 was 10.93%, compared to 10.91% paid yesterday afternoon (14).

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Friday morning (15):

IBC-Br

This Friday (15), data from the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) were presented. According to the monetary authority, the indicator dropped 0.15% in August compared to July.

The data came out worse than expected. The expectation, according to Refinitiv consensus, was a drop of 0.05% in the monthly comparison. In comparison with the same month in 2020, there was an increase of 4.74%.

The numbers were released after the presentation of data for services in August, which came in above analysts’ projections, and for industry and retail, which were below market expectations.

Investors are still monitoring a speech by Bruno Serra, director of monetary policy at the Central Bank on prospects for 2022 in Brazil and worldwide, at 10 am. Afterwards, at 2:00 pm, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, participates in a Goldman Sachs event.

Tariff flag, payroll assistance and exemption

On the political front, one of the highlights is the speech made yesterday (14) by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which could have a strong impact on electricity bills and on inflation, if it enters into force.

During a religious conference, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he will determine that Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy, suspend the application of the red tariff flag on electricity bills and resume “normal” charging from November.

“It hurts for us to authorize Minister Bento, of Mines and Energy, to decree the red flag,” said the president. “I’m going to ask him, not to ask him to go back to the normal flag starting next month”, amended the president.

Also in the political arena, the market follows discussions around the news that emergency aid could be extended. However, to the newspaper Economic value, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that the discussion about extending the benefit is still embryonic in the House.

The congressman also considered that the focus now is on the creation of a new social program to replace Bolsa Família.

Also on Thursday, deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS), one of the draftsmen of the proposal that provides for the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy, stated that the next week should be decisive for the progress of the proposal.

international scene

In the external scenario, attention is focused on American retail sales. According to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Commerce Department, sales grew 0.7% in September compared to August, to US$ 625.4 billion.

The result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a 0.2% drop in sales last month.

In Asia, the highlight is the fact that the Chinese central bank broke the silence on the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande and said that the risks to the financial system arising from the problems of the developer are “controllable” and unlikely to spread.

According to information from the agency Bloomberg, authorities and local governments are resolving the situation based on “market-oriented principles and the rule of law,” Zou Lan, representative of the People’s Bank of China, said at a press conference on Friday.

The Chinese monetary authority also asked financial institutions to maintain the supply of credit to the real estate sector in a “stable and orderly” manner.

