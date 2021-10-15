Turning around, Nova Mutum celebrates a spot for the second phase of the 2021 Green Cup

Nova Mutum secured a spot in the second phase of the Green Cup 2021. Playing away from home, the team Mato Grosso left behind the marker, but managed to react and leave with the vacancy in the competition. Sinop, the other Mato Grosso to debut this Wednesday (13), ended up disqualified at home.

Playing in Gigante do Norte, Galo was surprised by Porto Velho-RO. The Rondônia team qualified with a goal by Kleber, 18 minutes into the second half.



–Continues after advertising–

In the second phase, the opponent of Locomotiva do Norte will be Manaus-AM.

Classification

Nova Mutum celebrated a good debut in the Copa Verde. Acting as a visitor, at Ninho D’Águia, in Rio Brilhante (MS), the blue team saw Águia Negra open the scoring with Gabriel Venâncio, at 23 minutes of the first half.

Despite the disadvantage, Nova Mutum sought the comeback and left the field guaranteed in the next phase.

At the mark of 45, Matheus tied the game. On the way back from half-time, Wandinho scored with a penalty, and Matheus scored again to close the visitors’ triumph by 3-1.



–Continues after advertising–

Classified, Azulão da Massa faces Rio Branco-AC in the next phase.

Other results

Fast Club-AM 0 x 2 Castanhal-PA

Brasiliense-DF 0 (5) x (3) 0 Rio Branco-ES

Real Ariquemes-RO 0 x 2 Penarol-AM

Galvez-AC 1 (4) x (1) 1 Ypiranga-AP

Cuiabá

The other representative from Mato Grosso in the Copa Verde goes straight into the second phase. Cuiabá will face Brasiliense. The clash will be at Arena Pantanal on the 20th, at 9 pm (Brasilia).

Related