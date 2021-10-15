Uber launches a service that will charge more for passengers to be served with priority; know how to use | Campinas and Region

Uber launched a new service modality in which the passenger, for an average cost 20% higher, “jumps the queue” to get a faster boarding. The novelty started to take effect this Thursday (14) in the cities of Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA).

understand how it works

There is no need to download or update the current app;

The new modality is only available for the central region of the cities served, where it was identified that the wait for boarding has been longer;

The ‘Priority’ option will automatically appear after the passenger selects the starting and destination locations of the trip;

According to the company, on average, the cost of the trip will be 20% higher than that of UberX;

There are no fixed hours of operation, the system follows the dynamics of movement in the city.

Uber Priority offers passengers from Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA) the option of 'jumping the queue' at a higher price — Photo: Reproduction/Uber

According to Uber, the ‘Priority’ modality offers “another earning opportunity for drivers”, but the company did not detail how this will happen.

“With the new modality that offers more gains to partners, more drivers are expected to meet travel requests. The choice to use Uber Priority is optional, that is, partners are free to decide whether or not to accept the trips”, he informs, in a note.

As this is the first day of operation of the new modality, the company informs that it still does not have data on the demand for the service. Uber foresees expansion, but without a defined date.