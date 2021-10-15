Ubisoft postpones closed test for PC

Announced last week, the free Ghost Recon Frontline battle royale will no longer receive its closed PC trial. They were scheduled to happen from today (14) until the 21st of October, Ubisoft announced the postponement without giving a new date.

We’ve decided it’s best to postpone the closed test of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline. The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible. We will share more details about the new closed test date as soon as we can. Thank you for your continued support.

Ubisoft, in a statement on Twitter

According to information, the developer canceled the test due to poor reception from players. The official announcement video has more than 18,000 dislikes and negative comments about the game. Ghost Recon Frontline will be in first person and will have several classes, squads of up to three players and different game modes.

The game, developed by the subsidiary Ubisoft Bucharest, does not yet have a defined release date, but it arrives for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.

