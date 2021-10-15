Ubisoft releases É o Tchan video on the game’s island

It’s Tchan in Yara!

the franchise Far cry has just won its sixth title, officially released this month. Publicizing the new game, the Ubisoft shared today (14) a clip of the band It’s the tchan in Yara, the island where the game takes place.

The video features beto jamaica and Compadre Washington on the island, which at first looks like paradise. This, however, soon changes when the shooting starts, and the clip alternates between the band’s axé performance and guerrilla scenes at the scene.

Amid the lively rhythm characteristic of the band’s songs, the lyrics present a little about Yara and the situation of the place in the new game. Who wrote the song were the brothers known in the YouTube like Castro Brothers.

In the description of the video, the official account of Ubisoft Brazil he wrote:

“For the release of Far Cry 6 we called nobody more, nobody less than É o Tchan to visit the island of Yara! They who have been to Egypt, Hawaii and so many places will now overthrow El Presidente!”

You can check out the clip below:

This was not the first time that the Ubisoft Brazil did something like that in promoting their games. Previously, the company made a trailer live action “fake” putting the singing duo Pepe and Baby in the role of the protagonists of Far Cry: New Dawn. Already to promote Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, they released a video in which the cashew and chestnut performed a battle of rhymes.

Far Cry 6 it is a shooter in first person in which the player takes the role of Dani Rojas, a native of Yara who suffered directly from the dictator’s brutality Antón. After narrowly escaping the regime, the main character joins the guerrilla group freed, which aims to free the island from the villain’s cruel and corrupt government.

