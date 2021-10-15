UK to offer emergency visas to 800 foreign butchers to avoid sacrificing thousands of pigs

LONDON — The UK announced on Thursday that it will offer six-month emergency visas to 800 foreign butchers to avoid mass slaughter of pigs, after farmers complained that an exodus of workers from slaughterhouses and processing sites had left the pork sector struggling to survive.

A combination of Brexit and Covid-19 triggered an exodus of workers from Eastern Europe, leaving an estimated 120,000 pigs in barns and fields across the country “waiting to be slaughtered,” according to the National Pigs Association.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the temporary visas would respond to what farmers point to as an at-risk livelihood problem and a lack of animal welfare.

“What we will do is allow butchers in slaughterhouses and meat processing sites that handle pigs to temporarily enter the Seasonal Worker scheme for up to six months. This will help us deal with the accumulation of pork currently on the farms to give these facilities the ability to slaughter more pigs,” said Eustice.

Eustice, for whom about 800 butchers are needed to get rid of the buildup, has announced aid to help slaughterhouses stock up on meat.

Despite the urgency, Eustice said the government would not waive the English-language requirement for qualified visas, which would make it easier for more butchers to enter — a key demand from farmers, who have been urging the government to act for weeks.

“We’ve evaluated this aspect, but we don’t believe it offers an answer to your specific challenge. Instead, we decided to grant temporary visas,” he declared.

The shortage of butchers is just one of several areas where the UK faces a severe shortage of labor.

Last month, the government announced plans to issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and 5,500 poultry workers, but the government wants companies to invest in a British workforce instead of relying on foreign labor. cockroach.

Ministers have also struggled to downplay suggestions that Britain’s exit from the European Union was the main factor affecting workers in supply chains. According to Eustice, many workers in the swine industry returned to their homes during the pandemic and simply did not return to the UK.

— It’s a complex picture: there were many interruptions in the market, problems with accessing the Chinese market, perhaps some overproduction. So yes, labor was an aggravating factor, but it wasn’t the only factor. Not least because the swine industry, similarly to many parts of the food industry, suffered a loss of personnel as many of the EU citizens they depended on left during the pandemic, having nothing to do with Brexit,” he said.