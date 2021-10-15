Understand how too much antibiotics can give rise to superbugs

Photo: Disclosure





During the new coronavirus pandemic, many people resorted to antibiotics without medical supervision. This behavior, according to experts, may have contributed to the emergence of new, more resistant superbugs.

Azithromycin, for example, an antibiotic that is part of the so-called “Covid kit”, was widely used as a form of early treatment to prevent Covid-19, even though there is no scientific evidence that the drug would be able to prevent contagion or the onset of disease symptoms.

According to Geraldo Sant’anna, professor of otolaryngology at Santa Casa de Porto Alegre, in this scenario, microorganisms can become susceptible to mutations and gain more strength until they become resistant to antibiotics, giving rise to bacteria that are more difficult to fight.

“A mistaken assessment or even the insistence on certain actions can result in unnecessary prescription of antibiotics. The risk is that, over time, simple bacterial infections become increasingly difficult to be fought, which can lead to more serious conditions or even death. And this is more common and much more dangerous than you think”, explains Sant’anna.

The WHO (World Health Organization) classifies bacterial resistance as one of the major global health problems, which, if left untreated, could lead to death by 2050 more people than Covid-19.

“Superbugs happen more commonly in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) environment, in patients with severe cases, due to the use of many antibiotics”, emphasizes the specialist.

Despite the mutations, Sant’anna says that the diagnosis is similar to that made for common bacteria. “Generally, material is collected from the lungs to identify the type of bacteria that is causing the disease and, thus, look for a method to fight it”, he explains.

In order to prevent the emergence of new types of bacteria, the specialist recommends treating the symptoms with caution, but remember that only a doctor is able to identify their origin and the proper form of treatment.

“Avoiding the inappropriate and excessive consumption of antibiotics is the main measure to be taken [para evitar o surgimento de superbactérias]. In case of viral infections, it is necessary to observe and only treat the symptoms, with medicines to combat pain and fever, so that the patient goes through the natural period of the disease with less discomfort”, he highlights.

*With information from Portal R7