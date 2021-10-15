Understand the differences between oil exploration models around the world

Amid the successive increases in fuel prices in 2021 – among them that of gasoline, which has valued more than 40% since January — the debate is growing about how to contain the pressure on the consumer’s pocket. In the crosshairs, in addition to the tax charged by the states, the pricing policy of the Petrobras.

In this scenario, the possibility of privatizing Petrobras was mentioned in recent days by President Jair Bolsonaro, fur President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and by Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Today, the state no longer owns all of the company’s shares. The shareholding structure of the state-owned company is divided between the Union (36.75% of the total shares — and 50.50% of the common shares, which give the right to vote), Brazilian investors (20.45% of the total) and foreign investors (42, 79% of the total).

But it doesn’t work that way everywhere. Some countries have state-owned companies that control all the exploration, others leave the activity to private companies, and there are those that allow the operation of both types of companies. Understand how this works:

Types of oil exploration

Marcio Couto, a researcher at FGV Energia, explains that there are, in general, three models of oil exploration.

The first is the private, in which there is no state-owned company and there is “little or almost no interference” in the companies or in the prices charged, which follow the international market.

The role of the State ends up being to grant, generally via auction, the right to exploit a location, with the company paying royalties in return. It is a common model in wealthier Western countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The second model is the state-owned, in which the State holds the vast majority or all of the shares of a company, and it has a monopoly on exploration with few areas released to private companies.

In these cases, common in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela and Russia, even though the price of fuel is linked to the international market, governments have more room for interference, in general, regulating production to reduce the available supply and make the prices fall, or forcing companies to hold prices and bear losses.

Finally, there is the call mixed model, the case of Brazil. In it, there is a state-owned company, which has private and government capital, and the state allows exploration by private companies, which compete with the state-owned company in auctions.

Petrobras had a monopoly on exploration from its foundation, in 1953, until 1997. In addition, the 2010 Sharing Law gives priority to the state-owned company in the choice of fields it considers strategic, allowing it to own at least 30% of them. for exploration.

“I think that in the exploration area, Brazil has been open since the early 2000s, with several auction rounds and many companies exploring. It is a country more in line with the model of the United States. Petrobras is a big player, but we have other players,” says Valéria Lima, executive director of downstream at the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP).

“These models coexist in the world. The literature shows that, from an efficiency point of view, control is less important than the governance a company has. If it has good quality, it somehow manages to shield the company from government interference, the company’s health is greater”, says Couto.

The size of state-owned oil companies around the world

Oil exploration around the world is mainly linked to state-owned companies, not private companies.

A Stanford University survey points out that 73% of oil reserves are controlled by state-owned companies. Another survey, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) claims they control about $3 trillion in assets.

Data from the Global Petrol Prices website, which aggregates gasoline prices around the world, indicate that 9 of the 10 countries with the lowest prices have state-owned companies operating in the oil sector. Brazil is in 81st position in the group with 160 nations.

Among them are countries like Venezuela, Iran, Nigeria and Kuwait, large oil producers and with large reserves of the commodity. Ethiopia is the only exception. Of these 10 countries, 7 are on the list of the 20 nations with the largest reserves in the world, according to data from the US government agency Energy Information Administration (EIA, its acronym in English).

As oil is one of the most important and traded commodities around the world, with high demand, it is common for these state-owned companies to have large revenues, and are included in rankings of the richest companies in the world.

The Fortune Global 500, ranking prepared by Forbes with the 500 largest companies in the world, lists 7 state oil companies:

Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corporation, both from China;

Saudi Aramco, from Saudi Arabia;

Rosneft from Russia;

Petrobras, from Brazil;

Indian Oil Corporation of India;

Petronas from Malaysia

Of these, the two state-owned China and Saudi are among the 20 richest companies in the world, according to the 2021 ranking.

The total control of actions by the state also varies from country to country and is not static. Saudi Aramco, for example, went public in 2020, and made one of the largest initial public offerings (IPO, in English) of actions in the story. Venezuela’s PDVSA is entirely controlled by the government.

The question of prices

A study carried out by the IBP showed that, in the world, about 80% of countries adhere to the so-called international parity. “Oil is a commodity. Prices are defined by the number of international buyers and sellers, and running away from that brings problems in terms of supply for the country,” says Lima.

“I think you have to separate exploration from the production of derivatives. Today we have the same entity, which is Petrobras, doing both, but it is not mandatory”, says Lima. For her, the fact that Brazil still needs to export petroleum products, such as gasoline and diesel, brings the need for parity.

Trying to reduce these prices, but with the difficulty of changing Petrobras’ policy, several options have already been considered. One of them is to equalize the ICMS charge in all states and change the calculation reference, which, in theory, would reduce prices, something already approved in a project in the Chamber.

Another option that was raised, but lost strength, would be to create a background, financed by the dividends (profits) of the state-owned company and which could be used to reduce the intensity of price hikes.

However, Lima says that the main cause for the current highs is the dollar appreciation. “Today oil is at more or less the same price as in 2018, but no one complained much about the price. The stress has now arisen because of the huge devaluation of the exchange rate. The average hasn’t changed that much 10 years ago, the perception came from the exchange rate. So a monetary policy that reduces this exchange rate would reduce this perception”.

The FGV researcher claims that developed countries have already tried to use funds and other strategies to contain price rises, but that did not work. “Historically, they ended up becoming almost a price subsidy system and it didn’t work by taking all the variations, it acted to hold when prices rose, but it wasn’t reset when the price fell”, he says.

The alternative that these countries adopted was to set a tax amount, equivalent to ICMS, per liter. “It wouldn’t be bad for the states if they could readjust throughout the year. Theoretically, it gives more predictability in the collection”, he says.

“It’s what brought the most effect. Other fund attempts, direct control at the refinery, price variation bands, everything didn’t work out and weighed heavily on the state.”

He believes that, today, there is a limit to the degree of relief of these prices, since oil, an input for the production of gasoline and diesel, varies with the international price.

Research by the IBP also showed that about 80% of countries do not have a mechanism to control fuel price fluctuations.

“The problem is that these mechanisms involve a trigger. When he says that there will only be a maximum high, it is difficult to define, especially when there are many agents and he does not know who will pay, and when he will intervene or not”, says Lima.

She considers that the rises in countries, such as in Brazil, depend on the exchange rate, but also on a scenario linked to refineries. The Brazilian case, in which Petrobras controls a large park of refineries and almost monopolizes the sector, is seen by it as “something unique”.

“When we have several agents, the increase can be different, not necessarily on a single day, it doesn’t need a single price in the entire country, it depends on each refinery, the products they would have, it’s something more dynamic”, he says.

In the United States, for example, the balance of prices occurs through the increase in the production of private oil companies, which seek to increase profits as demand grows. As the country is not a major exporter, the increase in production, with an increase in supply, leads to a drop in domestic prices.

