Unemployed in Pandemic, Ugandan Teachers See Coffin Makers | World

When Covid-19 forced schools to close in Uganda, Livingstone Musaala gave up his job as a math teacher to devote himself to building affordable coffins for the grieving residents of his village.
The choice earned him criticism and censure, even from his own family, who accused him of taking advantage of the dramatic situation in his town of Bugobi, about 140 kilometers east of the capital Kampala.
“Among all the business ideas, do you choose to sell coffins, as if you wanted people to die?” a relative condemned, recalls the math teacher.
Livingstone Musaala, a professor at Bulange Nursery and Primary School, works making coffins in his workshop in Namutumba, Uganda, in a photo of September 6 — Photo: Badru katumba/AFP
Without a salary, Musaala soon realized he could make coffins at prices considerably lower than the exorbitant prices charged by most places, given the explosion in demand caused by the pandemic.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but people give me recognition now,” says the 28-year-old father of two.
Your Bugobi neighbors no longer have to travel long distances to find reasonably priced coffins.
“At the height of the pandemic, business was doing well, we were selling ten coffins a day,” says this new cabinetmaker, who sells his products for between 150,000 and 450,000 Ugandan shillings (US$41.7 – or R$230 – a $125, about R$690).
Its success attracted another 30 teachers, who were in the same situation. And like him, most don’t want to go back to the classroom, even if schools reopen.
This dissatisfaction threatens the school system of this East African country, which is already heavily punished by the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.
About 15 million students stopped going to school after the closing of public educational institutions in March 2020.
Some associations fear that this has led to an increase in teenage pregnancy and child labor.
Without a prescription, some schools were turned into hotels, or restaurants. Others sink into debt, unable to pay their loans for months, which makes the remuneration of teachers who resume their activities even more uncertain.
On average, a teacher at a private school in Bugobi earns between US$98.5 and US$255 per month (R$543 to R$1400, on average).
“Between education and carpentry, I get carpentry, because it pays well,” Godfrey Mutyaba told AFP.
“I love teaching, but with my low salary, I wouldn’t go back,” he adds.
Livingstone Musaala has also decided that he will no longer teach. Although the pandemic has now subsided, after an outbreak in June and July, he will remain a carpenter. Its objective is to diversify its offer with the manufacture of furniture.
“Covid-19 taught me that there is life outside of teaching,” he says.
