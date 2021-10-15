Unimed Bauru celebrates Doctor’s Day and talks about ophthalmologist career | Unimed Bauru Advertising Special

They make the profession the greatest way to treat and save lives, with health as their motto. In the current moment when all humanity most needs care, medical professionals have become true heroes, fighting for the well-being of thousands of people.

Therefore, this October 18, Unimed Bauru celebrates Doctor’s Day with satisfaction for the recognition of its patients to the quality care provided and that has become a reference throughout the region.

With around 800 cooperating physicians and 2,100 collaborators, the cooperative advances towards a digitalized and technological future, with its own resources, a large hospital, Diagnostic Center (CDU), pharmacy and hundreds of associated clinics.

In addition, it has a network that offers all medical specialties, one of which is ophthalmology. To learn more about the profession, presenter Marcos Paiva went to the CDU and went from being a doctor for a day. He spoke with Dr. Marcelo Crivellari Creppe (CRM 82218-SP), a specialist in the area. Watch the program this Saturday (16).

The profession of ophthalmology is very old and came through the Greeks who studied vision. Today, its main function is to analyze, diagnose and treat diseases related to the eyes, through clinical tests.

To pursue a career in Brazil, it is necessary to attend medical school for six years, specialize in ophthalmology for another three years and pass the qualifying exam, carried out by the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology (CBO).

Graduated, the ophthalmologist starts to carry out consultations, surgeries, research on the life conditions and habits of patients, analysis of the functioning of the ocular system, prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses, among various activities in the work routine.

Dr. Marcelo Creppe has been working at Unimed Bauru for 23 years and says that the profession has many challenges that must be faced day by day, but all generate the reward of seeing people seeing better.

“The biggest challenge is to promote disease prevention, as many only seek help in late cases. In addition, it is necessary to guarantee access to quality care for all. The rewards are many, such as giving people back their sight, whether it’s a prescription for eyeglasses or surgery, as well as preventing a person from going blind in the future with early diagnoses. It’s so good to feel this on a daily basis. They are so grateful and that’s wonderful.”

Doctors follow the lives of patients so much that they end up being part of their stories. Over these years, Marcelo witnessed several cases that remained in his memory. One of them, which moved him, was an elderly woman who wanted to see again before her 100th birthday.

“I remember a patient with cataract who did not want to turn 100 years old without seeing. Her smile after surgery cannot be forgotten. Therefore, being part of a cooperative like Unimed Bauru is a personal achievement. We are supported by a fantastic apparatus structure, a wonderful hospital and a world-class diagnostic center. It’s great to have this technological support to pursue the career I love so much”.

Medicine is a journey that continues to fascinate many and, for those who dream of following the path of ophthalmology, Dr. Marcelo advises total dedication to studies and constant updating to practice the profession.

“Study, attend a good medical school, study even more later, because, to specialize, you must pass a selection for specialization vacancies, which are very popular in the field of ophthalmology (we call it medical residency). Study even more to pass the qualifying exam, study even more to keep up to date, but rest assured that this is very good, as we are dealing with a very important sense”.

