Unimed Sorocaba Launches Early Breast Cancer Screening Program | Advertising Special – Unimed Sorocaba

In September, Unimed Sorocaba launched the Breast Cancer Screening Program . Aimed at the institution’s cooperative members and collaborators, especially aged between 40 and 69 years, it aims to enable the identification of the disease in its early stages, improving cure rates and quality of life.

Membership was voluntary. Since September, all women interested in participating have answered a questionnaire and underwent mammography (mammography). Now, in October, the results will be evaluated and discussed by specialists from the institution and, if necessary, they will guide and follow up on any treatments.

The initiative to create the program came from Dr. Priscila Garber, technical director of the Hospital Dr. Miguel Soeiro (HMS); Dr. Agnes Clini Baptista, director of Medical Affairs at Unimed Sorocaba; Doctor Alex Tadeu and Nurse Silmara Florêncio, from Chemotherapy.

To make the action feasible, efforts were joined, involving the sectors of Chemotherapy, Human Resources, Marketing, Occupational Medicine, Hospitality and the Teaching and Research Institute of Unimed Sorocaba (Iepe).

Breast self-examination remains extremely important. However, when lesions are at an early stage, it is not possible to notice them in this way – hence the relevance of imaging tests. It was for this reason that the Cooperative decided to implement the Breast Cancer Screening Program as part of its already traditional campaign for Pink October.

“Unimed Sorocaba decided to schedule a different Pink October”, says the Market director, Dr. Jeane Peter. “We want to increase the breast cancer cure rate among our internal audience, that is, cooperative members and collaborators. It is a very prevalent disease, but it can be diagnosed early”, he emphasizes.

Dr. Júlio Prestes, clinical oncologist and coordinator of the HMS Chemotherapy Service, organizes the program as a whole. He explains that the questionnaire, applied to cooperative members and collaborators who voluntarily joined the initiative, allowed obtaining a risk score, technically known as the Tyrer-Cuzick model, essential to develop the activity.

“In October, we will have a pink month like on other occasions, but also different, because all women who participated in the initiative will be able, on two consecutive Saturdays, to receive a specialized medical evaluation, focusing on primary prevention, and get feedback on the program and the exams that may be carried out”, reports Dr. Jeane. “In the end, we will carry out a reassessment of the action, which may be expanded from 2022 onwards”, he reveals.