Union cites lack of information on Honda POS and says measure disguises mass layoffs | Campinas and Region

The organization’s president, Sidalino Orsi Júnior, says that the lack of a target for joining the POS, as well as the lack of stability for workers who express interest in the program but stay out of the program by decision of the company, will expose these employees.

“Is it over there [Honda] made a package until the 29th, but she is going to make an assessment and only in January will she dismiss the workers. (…) She is going to use the POS to fire those she wants and reduce the salary issue”, argued the union president.

The automaker is restructuring activities and started the program for employees Sumaré who are among the teams that will be, or that have been over a year ago, transferred to the plant in Itirapina (SP), some 100 km away from the Campinas region.

The plan is expected to be completed on October 29; check out the details below.

The Japanese-origin multinational confirmed to the g1 that the change of structure to Itirapina only involves the production of cars, and began to be made in 2019. The completion of the transfer is scheduled for December this year and about 1,000 employees have already made this transition.

According to the union, however, around 200 employees at the Sumaré plant have been laid off since the beginning, and benefits have been cut.

“The company claims to the union that the reason for the POS is that it understands that some workers who went to Itirapina want to return and others who do not want to go. survey to know the degree of satisfaction of workers in Sumaré, and dissatisfaction was high”.

O g1 questioned the automaker about the union’s claims. Honda reported that it does not comment “and reinforces that the program’s objective is to provide conditions for a safe transition to those who have contributed to the company throughout their careers, taking into account that there are employees who are facing difficulties in transferring or who have not adapted to the region of Itirapina and wish to return to the region of origin”.

According to the company, the POS reflects the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the entire automotive industry chain. Earlier this year, Honda was the 8th automaker in Brazil to halt production.

“The last stage of the transfer plan takes place in a new scenario, in which the automotive industry has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. The devaluation of the real, the inflation of raw materials and the crisis in the supply of components reduced volumes production in the years 2020 and 2021, creating idleness throughout the industry, and the future scenario still presents uncertainties,” he explained in a note.

Now, it plans to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of its operations in the long term, and informed that it is carrying out the plan of layoffs due to difficulties faced by some employees involved with the relocation of cities.

“We are concluding the transfer of production from Sumaré to Itirapina and there are collaborators who are facing difficulties in the transfer or have not adapted to the region of Itirapina and wish to return to the region of origin,” he informed.

The employee’s adhesion to the plan must be authorized by the company. Workers from the productive area of ​​Itirapina who entered that unit up to September 2020 are eligible in this process. No adherence target was stipulated. Understand how the POS works:

The PDV guarantees the payment of legal severance pay: release for the withdrawal of the FGTS balance, 40% fine of the FGTS for termination purposes, indemnified prior notice, proportional 13th salary, days worked in the current month and overdue and/or proportional vacations .

It includes 12 nominal salaries, nine of which are fixed nominal salaries, plus three nominal salaries upon compliance with safety, quality and production criteria.

Payment of the amount referring to 12 months of health plan for the holder and current dependents.

Food stamp card guarantee in the amount of R$250 per month for six months.

Three months of assisted professional guidance.

The following cannot apply for the POS: employees on leave, with legal stability, expatriates, supervisors and above, interns, employees transferred to the Itirapina plant in the last 12 months, temporary workers and minor apprentices.

How is the Sumaré plant

The Sumaré plant will not go extinct. According to Honda, it will continue with the production of the engine set, including casting and machining, plastic injection, tooling, quality engineering, industrial planning, R&D, administrative areas of Honda South America, Technical Training Center and Parts Division.

Currently, 2,000 employees work at the factory unit in Sumaré. “The unit in Sumaré consolidates itself as a center for the production of engines and components, car development, strategy and business management for the Honda group,” said the company.

The Japanese multinational has been in Brazil for 50 years, 24 of which are active in car manufacturing.

“The company reinforces that changes are part of its constant evolution, with the objective of delivering the highest quality products and services to its customers and guaranteeing the sustainability of its business,” he said in a statement.

