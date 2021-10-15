UOL Poll A Fazenda 2021 indicates who leaves reality today

A pawn will leave the dispute for R$1.5 million on Thursday night (14). The fourth farm in A Fazenda has Aline Mineiro, Gui Araújo and Victor Pecoraro competing for the public’s preference. The result will be announced during today’s live program, but the UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll already points out who should leave today.

Who leaves the program today? UOL A Fazenda 2021 Poll

Until this Thursday afternoon, Aline Mineiro is the favorite to stay in the game with 47.97% of the votes to stay. Gui Araújo and Victor Pecoraro are way behind, almost tied. The former MTV has 26.12% of audience preference, while the actor has 25.91%. Remember that in rural reality, fans must vote for the pawn that must remain in the game. The UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll has no influence on the official result of the vote.

Dayane Mello was also on the farm, but managed to escape by winning the farmer’s test. The model is the new leader of the week and must indicate a pawn in the formation of the hot seat next week. According to another UOL poll, the model is the favorite to win the R$1.5 million prize for the reality show, with 22.55% of the public’s preference.

How was the garden formed?

The fourth farm of the thirteenth edition was formed on Tuesday. Bil Araújo, winner of the Fire Trial, chose to keep the golden flame, which gave him immunity. He can still choose another pawn to be immune to the hot seat. The ex-BBB opted to give the power of the red flame to Gui Araújo and the vote of Anitta’s ex-boyfriend gained weight two.

Rico Melquiades nominated Gui for the farm – the two have been getting together for some time and the atmosphere heated up after Erika Schneider’s elimination, when Rico revolted against the workers and threw all the coffee at the headquarters on the floor.

Then, the pawns voted openly and with seven votes, Aline Mineiro was chosen to occupy the second stool next to Gui. The ex-panicat was entitled to a pull from the stall and ended up leaving Victor Pecoraro.

In the remaining one, Dayane Mello was not saved by any of the colleagues and got the third spot in the hot seat. The model vetoed Gui Araújo from participating in the farmer’s competition.

How to vote?

To vote in the countryside, the process is simple. Just access R7 and go to the A Fazenda page (https://afazenda.r7.com/a-fazenda-13/votacao).

Voting will now open. Just select the pawn you want to be on the reality show and check the “I’m human”. In a few seconds, the vote will be tallied. There is no limit on votes per person.