UOL’s public disagrees with Victor’s departure

The readers of UOL disagreed with the elimination of actor Victor Pecoraro in the fourth field of “A Fazenda 13”, last night. Gui Araujo, ex-boyfriend of the singer Anitta, had been the pawn chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

In the voting, promoted throughout Thursday, Gui Araujo received 31.09% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Victor Pecoraro was in second place in preference, with 31.94% of the votes, and Aline Mineiro was the most voted to stay, with 36.97%.

The vote of fans of the program on our portal since the beginning pointed to the elimination of Gui Araujo from the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize for “A Fazenda 2021”.

In the vote count for “A Fazenda 2021”, however, Victor Pecoraro said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with 22.82% of the votes to follow. Aline Mineiro was the most voted to continue, with 51.25%, and Gui Araujo finished in second place, with 25.93%.

In all, 83,519 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

