UOL’s public disagrees with Victor’s departure

The readers of UOL disagreed with the elimination of actor Victor Pecoraro in the fourth field of “A Fazenda 13”, last night. Gui Araujo, ex-boyfriend of the singer Anitta, had been the pawn chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.
Table of Contents
The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?
poll closed
Total of 83519 votes
36.97%
31.94%
31.09%
Total of 83519 wishes
In the voting, promoted throughout Thursday, Gui Araujo received 31.09% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Victor Pecoraro was in second place in preference, with 31.94% of the votes, and Aline Mineiro was the most voted to stay, with 36.97%.
The vote of fans of the program on our portal since the beginning pointed to the elimination of Gui Araujo from the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize for “A Fazenda 2021”.
In the vote count for “A Fazenda 2021”, however, Victor Pecoraro said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with 22.82% of the votes to follow. Aline Mineiro was the most voted to continue, with 51.25%, and Gui Araujo finished in second place, with 25.93%.
In all, 83,519 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.
A Fazenda: After Victor’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
7.47%
6.68%
11.60%
0.38%
1.54%
2.71%
0.25%
1.71%
0.88%
23.36%
7.59%
6.59%
6.51%
1.29%
18.56%
2.88%
Total of 2397 wishes
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 22
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 22
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 22
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 22
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 22
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 22
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 22
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 22
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 22
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 22
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 22
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 22
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 22
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 22
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 22
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 22
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 22
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 22
A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
22 / 22
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality