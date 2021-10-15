US court indicts former Boeing pilot for accidents

The US justice on Thursday indicted a former Boeing test pilot accused of having misled the agency that oversees aviation during the certification process of the 737 MAX, a model involved in two accidents, which left 346 dead.

Mark Forkner “provided false, inaccurate and incomplete information to the agency about a new part of the Boeing 737 MAX’s flight control system,” called MCAS, which caused the 2018 and 2019 accidents, the Department of Justice explained.

According to the prosecution documents, in 2016 Forkner discovered information about an important change made to this program that sought to prevent dangerous aircraft altitude losses, but decided not to share it with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA, therefore, did not include references to MCAS in an essential document and pilot training guides.

Forkner, 49, is also accused of conspiring against Boeing customers who purchased the 737 MAX model by depriving them of essential information. According to documents released in 2020, he boasted that he could deceive his FAA counterparts to obtain certification for the MCAS system.

The 737 MAX was formally approved in March 2017. In October 2018 and March 2019, two accidents that occurred, respectively, with aircraft from Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines caused 346 deaths.

All other 737 MAXs had to remain on the ground for 20 months before being allowed to fly again in late 2020 after their schedules were changed. Boeing acknowledged its responsibility for manipulating the authorities and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in damages.

Forkner was officially indicted by a Texas grand jury on two counts of aviation parts fraud and four counts of electronic communications fraud.

“Forkner withholds essential regulator information to try to save money for Boeing,” said Texas Attorney Chad Meacham. “The Department of Justice cannot tolerate fraud, especially in such a high-risk industry.”

Sought by AFP, Boeing did not comment on the case.