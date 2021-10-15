V Day Multivaccination: update of children’s cards and joint effort from D2 and D3 to COVID-19

Published on 10/15/2021 at 11:58 AM

This Saturday (16), Jundiaí will hold the V Day of Multivaccination to update the vaccination card for children aged 0 to 14 years old, in addition to serving people who have the second dose of vaccines against COVID-19 in arrears and offer of additional dose for Health workers and the elderly. There is no need for scheduling, except for the drive-thru system.

The National Multivaccination Campaign, focused on updating and complementing the vaccination portfolio for children aged 0 to 14 years old, began on October 1st and will continue until the end of the month. Services for the vaccination of children and adolescents will be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the following units: UBS Agapeama, UBS Fazenda Grande, UBS Morada das Vinhas, UBS Tamoio and UBS Rio Branco.

“The application of vaccine doses for children offered by the Unified Health System are: BCG, DTP, FA, Hepatitis A, Meningococcal C, Pentavalent, Pneumococcal, Polio, Human Rotavirus, Triple Viral, Hepatitis B and Chickenpox. Also for adults and adolescents, there are Adult Double, DTPA (pregnant woman), HPV and Meningo ACWY. Families should take their children to check their cards and apply the necessary doses”, comments the nurse and coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance (VE) of the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS) Maria do Carmo Possidente.

Service, this Saturday (16), will be for people with delayed second dose and additional dose, in addition to applications in children and adolescents for the review of the vaccination card

Delayed COVID-19

Throughout Saturday (16), Jundiaí will offer stations for the application of a second dose of vaccines against COVID-19 for all those who are late with immunization, as well as an additional dose for the elderly 60 years or more who have received the second dose by the 16th of April and immunosuppressed aged 18 years or older. Below is the application calendar, with information on the places and offers of immunizing agents.

dose 2

CORONAVAC: CECE Francisco Dal Santo 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

ASTRAZENECA: CECE Francisco Dal Santo and CECE Aramis Polli 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

PFIZER: CECE Aramis Polli 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Parque da Uva on foot from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

additional dose

PFIZER – Health Professional: Aramis Polli 8:30 am to 3:30 pm or Parque da Grava on foot from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

PFIZER – Elderly and immunosuppressed: appointment only (released by the Jundiaí website and APP) in drive-thru system at Parque da Uva, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

CORONAVAC – Elderly and immunosuppressed: Dal Santo 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Parque da Uva will have service for scheduled appointments via the Jundiaí website and APP in a drive-thru system

