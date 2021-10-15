V sends possible hints to dating rumors

This Thursday, October 14th, V, member of BTS, saw his name in the headlines after HYBE Entertainment issued a statement denying the dating rumors involving the singer and the daughter of the president of “Paradise Group”, Phillip Chun, and the first lady Choi Yoon Jung, president of the “Paradise Culture Foundation”.

“The family of Choi Yoon Jung and V are just known. Dating rumors aren’t true,” says HYBE, according to the website Soompi.

Rumors on social media claimed that the singer had attended a VIP screening of the “Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021” – “South Korea International Art Fair” – with the businesswoman and her daughter. The “Paradise Culture Foundation” is part of the “Paradise Group”, a network of hotels and resorts in South Korea.

Later, V himself decided to speak, or rather, it seems. In the Weverse app, Taehyung (musician’s name) left the following message: “Pathetic. I want to sing. UGH!”, ending with a sick, vomiting emoji.

Later, he left another message on the social network: “Tonight, in my dreams, I’m going to shoot poison darts in the back of their heads. Watch your puk puk neck [som de algo afiado sendo atirado no ar].”

OLD MAN, I’M POORLY, KIM TAEHYUNG, VC PAYS ME KKKKKKKKK the man is mega low, but when they make up a lie about him, he soon comes with ten bricks in his hand pic.twitter.com/0jMH8CNTI8 — duda (@caraidudx) October 14, 2021

