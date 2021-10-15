Vagner Mancini leaves América and is Grêmio’s new coach

Grêmio has a new coach! Vagner Mancini accepted the proposal of the club from Rio Grande do Sul on the afternoon of Thursday (14), and signed a contract until the end of 2022. He arrives to replace Luiz Felipe Scolari, who was dismissed last Monday. This will be Mancini’s second appearance in the Tricolor Gaucho.

He passed by Grêmio in 2008, and commanded the team in just six official games; there were four wins and two draws, with a 77.7% improvement. He was fired on February 14 of that year, after having an argument with the then football director, Paulo Pelaipe.

The announcement of the Tricolor Gaucho should take place in the next few hours. Mancini will have the mission to free the team from relegation to Serie B. Grêmio has been in the Z-4 ​​since the beginning of the championship.

Out of America

Mancini arrived at América in June this year, after Lisca left, and had a contract until the end of the season. He led the team in 21 games, with seven wins, nine draws and five defeats, a 48% improvement.

The coach commanded Coelho’s reaction in Serie A, where he managed to take the team out of the relegation zone and leave it on the first page of the classification. Today, America is in 11th place, with 31 points.

