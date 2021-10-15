Vale shares rise 2% despite ore drop in China; Direcional has a strong rise and banks are advancing

SAO PAULO – After a lukewarm start, the Ibovespa started to register strong gains in this Friday (15th) session, with few shares registering low, following the mood of international stock exchanges.

The highlight of the news is the shares of Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), which soar by up to 18%, while Assaí (ASAI3) has a drop of around 6% – check the analysis by clicking here.

Vale’s shares (VALE3) rise after a week “off” and despite the day when ore fell in Dalian. The most active January contract for the steel ingredient on the Commodities Exchange closed down 1% to RMB 723.50 ($112.56) a ton. In the week, the indentation was 2.9% compared to the previous one. That’s with the gloomy prospects for Chinese demand outweighing the reduction in Rio Tinto’s shipping forecast for this year.

On investors’ radar, China’s central bank has broken its silence on China’s Evergrande crisis by saying that the risks to the financial system stemming from the developer’s problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spread.

Authorities and local governments are resolving the situation based on “market-oriented principles and the rule of law,” Zou Lan, representative of the People’s Bank of China, said at a press conference on Friday. The central bank has urged financial institutions to keep the credit supply to the housing sector “stable and orderly,” said Zou, director of the financial markets department.

Banks register gains, also in the wake of positive results from the sector on Wall Street in the third quarter and with the balance sheet season approaching here. Bradesco (BBDC3;BBDC4), Itaú (ITUB4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Santander (SANB11) advance.

Among the construction companies that released operational previews the night before, the highlight is Direcional (DIRR3), with an increase of around 4%, while other companies such as Tenda (TEND3), RNI ([ativo=RNDI3]) and Lavvi (LAVV3) register more modest motionmtnos. Check out the reviews by clicking here.

Check out more highlights:

Simpar has announced Paulo Caffarelli as CEO of its financial services company, BBC Leasing & Conta Digital. The executive joins the management team of the holding that also controls JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil and Original Concessionárias.

JBS announced that its subsidiary Swift Prepared Foods has closed the purchase of Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, in the United States, for US$ 90 million.

According to the company, Sunnyvalley was founded in 1990 and produces a variety of products such as smoked bacon, ham and turkey breast, for sale to retail and wholesale consumers under the Sunnyvalley brand.

The acquisition includes a production facility in Manteca, California. With more than 300 employees, Sunnyvalley’s annual gross revenue is $150 million.

Yesterday, after President Jair Bolsonaro said he wanted to privatize Petrobras, Vice President Hamilton Mourão was in favor of the sale of the state-owned company. “In the future, Petrobras will have to be placed on the market so that we break this monopoly structure, which in the end ends up harming the country,” said the general.

In the morning, in an interview with a Pernambuco radio station, the chief executive mentioned the desire to sell the company amid the government’s difficulty in containing the rise in fuel prices. “It’s very easy, ‘gas increased, Bolsonaro’s fault’. I want, I already want to privatize Petrobras”, he said.

GPA ([ativo=PCAR3) e Assaí (ASAI3)

O GPA informou a venda de 71 pontos comerciais, instalados em diversos Estados, para o Assaí. Conforme o fato relevante, a transação envolve um valor estimado a ser recebido pelo GPA de R$ 5,2 bilhões, dos quais R$ 4 bilhões serão pagos pelo Assaí, de forma parcelada, entre dezembro deste ano e janeiro de 2024.

Adicionalmente, o GPA celebrou outro memorando com um fundo imobiliário, com a interveniência e garantia do Assaí, regulando a alienação de 17 imóveis próprios do GPA.

Neste caso, o preço estimado de venda desses imóveis é de R$ 1,2 bilhão, e será pago pelo fundo imobiliário ao GPA. Simultaneamente, o Assaí também celebrou outro memorando com o fundo imobiliário regulando a locação, após a conclusão da transação, dos imóveis adquiridos pelo Fundo para Assaí, pelo prazo de 20 anos, renováveis por igual prazo.

EDP Brasil (ENBR3)

A companhia goiana de transmissão de energia (Celg T) foi arrematada pela Pequena Central Hidrelétrica, que é controlada pela EDP Brasil, pelo valor de R$ 1,977 bilhão, com ágio de 80,1%.

O lance mínimo para arrematar a empresa era de R$ 1,097 bilhão.

Com isso, a EDP agregou ao portfólio mais três concessionárias de transmissão, que somam 756 quilômetros de linhas e 14 subestações.

O Itaú Unibanco aprovou o pagamento de juros sobre o capital próprio (JCP) em substituição aos dividendos mensais de novembro e de dezembro deste ano.

Conforme o banco, o valor líquido será de R$ 0,015 por ação e terá como base de cálculo as posições acionárias de 29 de outubro e de 30 de novembro. Dessa forma, o valor líquido por ação, considerando as duas competência de proventos mensais, somará R$ 0,030.

O Itaú também aprovou o pagamento de juros sobre capital próprio complementar, no valor líquido de R$ 0,224868 por ação. O montante total a ser distribuído será de R$ 2,199 bilhões, líquidos de impostos, pagos até 30 de abril de 2022, com crédito contábil em 26 de novembro de 2021, tendo como base de cálculo a posição acionária final registrada no dia 19 de novembro de 2021.

A construtora PDG, que chegou a ser considerada líder do mercado da construção civil no Brasil, no início da década passada, saiu do seu processo de recuperação judicial.

Segundo fato relevante, o encerramento do processo foi proferido pelo Juízo da 1ª Vara de Falências e Recuperações Judiciais da Comarca da Capital de São Paulo nesta quinta-feira (14).

“A Recuperação Judicial permitiu ao Grupo PDG a reestruturação de um passivo de mais de R$ 5,3 bilhões perante mais de 22.000 credores”, informou.

Dessa forma, conforme a sentença, a PDG cumpriu todas as obrigações previstas no plano de recuperação judicial e seu aditamento, aprovados respectivamente em 2017 e 2020.

Direcional (DIRR3)

A Direcional registrou o 5º recorde nas vendas líquidas dos últimos 6 trimestres, alcançando R$ 643 milhões, alta de 40,2% na base anual.

No acumulado dos nove meses de 2021, as vendas líquidas atingiram R$ 1,8 bilhão, crescimento de 53% sobre o mesmo período de 2020.

As vendas líquidas da Tenda (TEND3) encerraram o 3T21 em R$ 770 milhões, alta de 4% no ano. Já nos primeiros nove meses de 2021 as vendas liquidas contabilizaram R$ 2,3 bilhões, o que reflete um aumento de 33%. No trimestre, o VSO da companhia foi de 33% enquanto no ano bateu os 60%.

A Tenda lançou 11 empreendimentos no 3T21 totalizando um volume de R$ 634 milhões, queda de 36% no ano. No acumulado foram lançados 41 projetos somando um VGV de R$ 2,2 bilhões, aumento de 25% em relação ao mesmo período do ano passado.

RNI ([ativo=RNDI3])

RNI’s net sales (RNDI3) for 3Q21 totaled R$149 million, 8% higher year-on-year. In the nine months of 2021, the company registered R$ 481 million in net sales, 26% higher than the first nine months of last year.

Lavvi’s net pre-sales (LAVV3) in the third quarter of 2021 totaled R$192 million, up 469% year-on-year. Year-to-date, net sales totaled R$785 million, 965% above the volume sold over the first nine months of 2020.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro informed that a cyber attack caused instability in its service channels and in some of its systems.

“The company promptly activated all security protocols and, since 3 pm, has been gradually restoring its environment and continues working to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” the company informed in a note.

The text also informs that, “so far, no data leakage of the company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners has been identified, including any personal data”.

(with Bloomberg, Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters)

