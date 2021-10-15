Value set for ICMS will harm population, says former ANP general director

The fixed amount for charging the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) will harm the Brazilian population, says David Zylbersztajn, former general director of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

In an interview with CNN this Thursday (14), Zylbersztajn passed on the approval in the Chamber of the bill that changes the calculation of ICMS on fuels. The matter still needs Senate approval.

“What the Chamber did was to take investment money for essential areas, such as health and education, to subsidize car drivers, for example. Of course there are people who depend on it for work, but more people depend much more on the bus and the train and no one is putting money into it,” says Zylbersztajn.”

According to him, the resources that the states would use to invest in these areas, among others, would be reduced by R$ 24 billion. “It makes no sense [o motorista] be subsidized at the expense of other citizens. It’s a huge distortion and will harm Brazilian society a lot.”

In addition, the specialist criticizes the fixed ICMS strategy, because he does not consider that fuel prices can go through a low period, as it constantly varies according to international quotations.

“Everyone thinks the price only goes up, because we are in a high period, but it also goes down. If the new calculation is set at 12 months and tomorrow we enter a low period, are we going to start paying more ICMS than necessary?”, he asks.

The proposal approved by the deputies provides for the tax charged in each state to be fixed and calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. Today, the tax is levied based on the change in fuel price and is revised every 15 days.

In the expert’s opinion, government and Congress could accelerate, for example, refinery sales. “Then we would have transparency in pricing. This would guarantee imports, new investments in refining and competition, would generate a drop in prices”, he assesses.

“If you invest in improving the roads, you are already reducing fuel consumption in a more relevant way. [Com a proposta] gasoline will not drop from BRL 6 to BRL 4. So does it make sense to take money from essential activities to lower the price of gasoline by 50 cents?”, he asks.

Petrobras

Zylbersztajn also criticized the idea that Petrobras’ price policy is the villain of the increases and that an eventual privatization of the state-owned company could bring benefits in this regard.

“The problem is not the pricing policy, but the concentration of markets. It is no use privatizing the state-owned company and changing the monopoly from state-owned to private. It has nothing to do with being privatized or not”, he says.