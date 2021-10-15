Victor Pecoraro is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 22.82% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Victor Pecoraro! The pawn was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (14), with 22.82% of the votes. The actor lost the dispute for the audience’s preference to Aline Mineiro and Gui Araujo in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the fourth Roça took place on Tuesday (12). The night began with the opening of Lampião do Poder. Bil Araújo decided to stay with the Power of the Yellow Flame and guaranteed two immunities in the vote: his own and that of another pawn. The model presented Dynho Alves. With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, Gui Araujo also had benefits: his vote was weighted two.

After much speculation, the farmer Rico Melquiades appointed Gui Araujo to Roça. With seven votes, Aline Mineiro went for the headquarters. The actress pulled Victor Pecoraro da Baia. Dayane Mello was not saved by any of the pedestrians and occupied the fourth stool for the night.

The model, in turn, vetoed Gui Araujo from participating in the Farmer’s Test. After winning the dispute for the Hat, Dayane Mello got rid of the popular vote.

During the confinement, Victor showed that he knows how to have fun, but he also sets fire to the hay when necessary. The pawn faced one of the most tense moments of the season when he fought with Rico Melquaides and threw yogurt at the comedian.

The actor was present in Baia and, along with Dayane Mello, was one of the pedestrians who stayed longer in the room.

Victor also showed his strategic side in the game through his alliance with Bil Araújo.

Between games and strategies, Victor Pecoraro is the fourth pawn eliminated of the season.

The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the soap opera Genesis, and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

