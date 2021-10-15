Victor threw yogurt at Rico in response to teasing

In addition to revealing disappointment with Bil Araújo, Vicor Pecoraro, fourth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), explained that he decided to throw yogurt at Rico Melquiades’ head as a way of teaching him that it is not right to do harm to anyone.
In an interview with “Decompression Cabin”, the actor said that he did regret the attitude, but acted as a way to return to the comedian an answer to his actions seen as wrong within the headquarters.
“Yes, I regretted it. In fact, what happens? I had a lot of accumulated behavior from Rico over the weeks,” he said, and listed what the pawn did that caused him annoyance:
The screaming, raising your voice, cursing. Then he had a noncompliance with me about taking care of the cow.
Victor reported having a serious conversation with Rico prior to dividing the chores into his week as a farmer, in which he said he was suffering from back pain, but was later surprised with an activity to physically harm him.
Dude, I never had back problems, impressive. I don’t know if it was stress, which it was, but I had a bad back for about nine days and I had asked him not to put me in the cow or put something more relaxed. He had told me that ‘ok’ looking into my eyes and then disobeyed, manipulated by Gui Araujo. It was all inside of me.
Finally, the actor explained that his intention to throw the yogurt at the comedian was to show that he, too, could act as he liked in the face of the pawn’s rage.
At that moment, actually, I didn’t get off the couch in a rage to do it. I wanted to show him that just as he was being a boy acting like that, I could also be a boy acting like that. So, that was the action I took at that moment.
