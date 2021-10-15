Video shows Luiz Adriano cursing fan at Palmeiras game – 10/14/2021

A video circulating on social networks captured the moment that Luiz Adriano discussed and cursed fans during a warm-up match between Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino on Saturday (9). Alviverde was defeated by 4-2, in the Brazilian Championship.

The shirt 10 participates in a circle of “bobinho” with teammates and goes to the edge of the field to get a ball. What is said to Luiz Adriano is not clear, but it is clear that the attacker replies to the fan with “go take it in the ass”.

The one who appears to calm the tempers is the forward Deyverson, who puts his hands on his teammate’s head and in a sign of supplication, with both hands together, asks the fans to stay calm and seems to be also apologizing.

Luiz Adriano returns to the silly circle and continues to be cursed, until the video ends. But you can also hear applause and laughter that seems to support the player.

O UOL he sought out the striker’s press office, who stated that Luiz Adriano acted with a hot head and that a fan had spent the entire game cursing without anyone commenting on it. The staff says that the player doesn’t have cockroach blood to listen all the time and just hang his head.

The press office also says that the reaction was not an answer to the Palmeiras fans, affirms that Luiz Adriano has the greatest respect and admiration for the fans and for the club, and that that was a response to an individual who offended him.