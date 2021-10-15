Volkswagen President says that slow change to electric car could cost 30,000 jobs – 10/13/2021 – Market

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess told the board in September that the company could reduce its workforce by 30,000 if the company is too slow to transition to electric vehicles, two knowledgeable sources said. this Wednesday (13).

Competition from new entrants to the German market, such as US-based Tesla, has pressured Volkswagen to accelerate its transformation, Diess said at the time.

Tesla aims to produce 500,000 cars a year in Germany with 12,000 employees, while Volkswagen has 25,000 employees at the Wolfsburg plant to produce 700,000.

A Volkswagen spokesman confirmed Diess’s position that the presence of Tesla and other companies in Germany increased the urgency of the German group’s transition to electric vehicles, but denied that specific projections had been made about how many jobs could be lost in the process.

“There is no doubt that we have to resolve the competitiveness of our Wolfsburg plant in light of new entrants to the market,” said Volkswagen spokesman Michael Manske. He referred to Tesla and new Chinese automakers positioning themselves in Europe.

“Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale in Grunheide,” he said, referring to the US automaker’s plant being built near Berlin. The unit, at its peak, will produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars a week, more than double Germany’s production of electric vehicles in 2020.

“A debate is taking place and there are already a lot of good ideas. There are no completed scenarios,” Manske said.

A spokesman for Volkswagen’s union said that while the company did not comment on whether Diess made the claim about job losses, “a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and unfounded.”

Another union spokesman in the Lower Saxony region, Volkswagen’s second-largest shareholder, said such cuts “are out of the question”.

Electric cars have fewer components than combustion engine cars and therefore need fewer workers to be produced. According to one estimate, 100,000 jobs in the German automotive industry could be lost by 2025 as a result of the electrification of the sector.

Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant, the world’s largest with more than 50,000 employees, currently does not produce electric vehicles, but the company plans to produce a battery-powered sedan in it starting in 2026.

The transition to electric cars is gaining momentum around the world. In a draft budget for 2022 presented this Wednesday (13th), Spain indicates that it will ask for a first loan in the amount of €1.3 billion (R$8.3 billion) from the European Union’s (EU) Recovery and Resistance Mechanism ) to finance an electric vehicle production plan.

“Depending on the performance of interest rates in the coming months, it may be in our interest to apply for more loans,” Budget Minister María Jesús Montero told a news conference.

The government plans to invest €4.3 billion (R$27.6 billion) to start producing electric vehicles and batteries. The private sector could contribute an additional €19.7 billion (R$126.4 billion) to the initiative by 2023, according to government estimates.

In September, Rolls-Royce announced that it will launch its first electric car, the Specter, at the end of 2023. The plan, according to the brand’s chief executive, is for its cars to be 100% electric by 2030.

Between 2015 and 2020, the growth in sales of cars with rechargeable batteries reached 297%, a number that could have been even more expressive had it not been for the pandemic.