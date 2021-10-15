Warned about excess baggage, couple discovers ‘clandestine’ chihuahua in suitcase | World

A couple preparing to travel from Lubbock, Texas, to Las Vegas said they were shocked when told they were carrying excess weight.

When an airline employee opened her suitcase to see where the excess six pounds (a little more than 2.5 kilos) came from, Icky, Jared and Kristi Owens’ Chihuahua puppy, emerged from inside a cowboy boot.

Southwestern airline employee Cathy and Jared Owens remove Chihuahua Icky from the suitcase — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jared Owens

According to them, Icky should be at home, along with the other family animals and the couple’s two children, aged 4 and 8, who were under the care of Kristi’s mother. But somehow she would have slipped in unseen in the bottom of the boot and ended up in the suitcase.

Jared says that his wife has a habit of packing her luggage “at the last minute” and the rush must have helped the “stowaway woman” to board without being noticed.

Jared Owens and his wife, Kristi, with their dog, Icky, at Lubbock Airport, Texas — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jared Owens

Shocked, the Owens claimed that they feared missing the flight and were also embarrassed to think that the airline might interpret that they had purposely tried to take the hidden puppy.

But, according to Jared, Cathy, the employee who discovered Icky, was “wonderful” and even offered to take care of the animal during the owners’ trip.

Jared Owens and his puppy, Icky, at Lubbock Airport, Texas — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jared Owens

The little one, by the way, was so successful with her docile behavior that she attracted other employees, who left their posts to interact with her. The confusion ended up causing a delay in the check-in queue.