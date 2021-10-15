‘Weak’ titanium is the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s newest problem

Boeing 787 Dreamliner – Image: Guerric / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, via Flickr





In a story that seems to repeat itself over and over again, Boeing has to deal with a new problem with its 787 Dreamliner. This is the latest in a series of production problems that have delayed unit deliveries and increased Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrutiny at the manufacturer.

The new problem, as reported by our partner Aviacionline, affects certain titanium parts that, because of a defect, are weaker than required by the aircraft design. According to sources with knowledge of the problem, this would affect the units built in the last three years.

A company spokesman noted that “Boeing is making improvements to the production process, and raising its standards despite operational disruptions.” He also noted that the company encourages its employees and suppliers to report any issues they see. The spokesman for the American said that “reporting problems is the first step in solving them”.

Boeing and regulators, after analyzing the case, determined that the new problem “does not represent a risk to the safety of the aircraft in operation”. However, the company started to make repairs on two aircraft – not yet delivered – which must remain on the ground as they contain a large number of these “weak” parts. According to company sources, Boeing does not plan to resume Dreamliners deliveries until November at the earliest.

Specific production or industrial culture problems?

This latest novel involving the Boeing 787 began in late 2020, after small gaps were discovered between sections of the plane that could lead to premature material fatigue. As a result, the FAA deprived Boeing of the ability to self-approve its aircraft and issue its airworthiness certificates. While the government finds Boeing’s attempts to solve production problems “encouraging,” it still doesn’t meet the agency’s requirements.

The FAA informed Boeing that it rejected the resolution of 48 points reported in September that affected several aircraft. According to the agency, “the said aircraft did not meet the standards required by federal regulations”.

The problems are related to various elements, such as the thickness of the paint or the strength of the connection between the windshield and the fuselage. According to industry sources, Boeing would have solved more than a quarter of the problems.





Read more: