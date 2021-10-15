Web asks ex-girlfriend of Juliette’s affair to be on the next ‘BBB’

Priscilla Moura, ex-girlfriend of Daniel Trovejani, could end up joining “Big Brother Brasil 22”. That’s because internet users started marking the profile of attraction director, Boninho, in the comments of the last photos of the girl. The lawyer has been gaining prominence since Trovejani came to be named as Juliette’s new affair, champion of the last edition of the reality show.

The first time Daniel and the “BBB 21” winner were seen together was in July, on a speedboat ride. At the time, the two were accompanied by friends and were photographed in an atmosphere of intimacy. Shortly after, the possible couple was again spotted side by side, this time in the company of blogger Camila Coutinho.

More recently, on Monday 11th, the makeup artist was once again seen alongside the businessman, once again at a dinner.

Internet users compare Priscilla to Juliette

Because of the engagement generated by the story, a number of followers of both lawyers began comparing the two. “Beautiful. I didn’t understand how your ex left you for Juliette, because he wanted her to get to your feet”, evaluated one. “Exchange a goddess like that for Juliette! Courage,” said another. “Wonderful Juliette and so are you! The lack of character was his“, highlighted one more.