WhatsApp: it is now possible to protect backup of conversations with password; see how to do | Technology

WhatsApp announced this Thursday (14) that the backup of messages can be protected with a password.

The novelty takes end-to-end encryption technology (which scrambles the content of chats) to backup conversations.

This feature is important because if the WhatsApp account is cloned, the attacker cannot retrieve the chat history without including the password.

The app has had end-to-end encryption for chats for 5 years, which protects the content of conversations so that it can only be seen by the sender and the recipient.

Now, additional protection will involve backups saved to the device and to cloud services such as iCloud and Google Drive. With this, only those who have the key will be able to access the copy – WhatsApp says that no one, not even the app itself, will be able to view the content or know the key to unlock the backup.

The feature was unveiled last September and is now available for iPhones and Android phones. Application updates tend to be released piecemeal, so it is possible that the novelty will take a few days to appear for everyone.

How to enable password for WhatsApp backup

2 of 2 Screen shows backup option with encryption on WhatsApp — Photo: Publicity Screen shows backup option with encryption on WhatsApp — Photo: Publicity

open the settings (icon of three dots on android or settings menu on the iPhone) of WhatsApp. tap conversations > Backup conversations > End-to-end encrypted backup. tap Continue and follow the instructions to create a password or encryption key. tap OK and wait. It may be necessary to connect the cell phone to the charger.

Users who enable backup with end-to-end encryption will receive a 64-digit encryption key, which will be used to grant access to the file stored in the cloud.

To make it easier, WhatsApp will allow you to create a personal password for a kind of safe, which will store the 64-digit key.

Then, to create or recover a backup, you will need to follow these steps:

Enter the personal password to access the vault; After release, the application will inform the encryption key; With the key, just enter it to send or receive a cloud backup.

The app alerts you that if the person forgets the password or key, it will not be possible to restore the backup. “WhatsApp cannot reset your password or restore your backup for you,” he says.

Learn how to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp