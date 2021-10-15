WhatsApp releases end-to-end encryption on backups; see how to enable – Link

After having the feature in the beta version of the app, all users will now be able to enable the tool

Facebook announced this Thursday, the 14th, that end-to-end encryption technology in WhatsApp backups will be available starting this week for users. The news was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, president of the company, on its official Facebook page is an attempt to add an extra layer of security to the messenger.

End-to-end encryption was only available for individual and group conversations in the app. This technology is able to ‘lock’ the data of a chat and encode it so that only the sender and the recipient can have access to it. The backup system, which keeps WhatsApp conversations and contacts in the cloud, however, did not have the feature yet.

Backup on WhatsApp, which already exists today without encryption technology, is optional and can be found in the app’s settings. It’s a way to save data and contacts existing in the app outside the mobile device in the cloud, both in Google Drive and in Apple’s iCloud. This way, they can be transferred to another device, in case of theft or even device update, for example.

According to Zuckerberg, after having the feature in the beta version of the app, all users will now be able to enable the tool — activation is manual through the settings and will be available for iOS and Android phones. The feature is expected to reach users gradually, the company said.

“Since conversations protected with end-to-end encryption are stored on users’ cell phones, many people also want another way to save and retrieve their conversations if they lose their devices. The feature to protect conversation backups with end-to-end encryption the tip will be gradually made available to users with the latest version of WhatsApp as of today,” Zuckerberg stated in the post.

To enable backup encryption, simply access the “settings” menu, click on “conversations” and then “conversation backups”. Then enable the statement to enable end-to-end encryption.