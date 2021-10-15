Who is Paulo Marinho, new CEO of TV Globo

New year, new president… at Globo. As of February 1st, Paulo Marinho assumes the executive presidency of the TV leader in audience in the country. He replaces Jorge Nóbrega, in the position since 2017.







Paulo Marinho says he learned lessons from his grandfather, Roberto Marinho, since childhood Photo: Divulgation/TV Globo (Photo montage: TV Sala Blog)

Paulo, 44, is the son of José Roberto Marinho, vice president of Grupo Globo and general director of Fundação Roberto Marinho. At the moment, TV’s next almighty is the director of Globo channels.

Graduated in Administration, the future CEO liked to have long conversations with his grandfather, founder of the largest communication conglomerate in Brazil. Roberto Marinho always asked about his studies and teased his grandson’s look.

“I, a bit rebellious, was hairy. And he asked: ‘When are you going to cut that hair?’”, Paulo told the Memória Globo project. When his grandfather died, aged 98, in August 2003, Paulo was 26 years old and already working in the family business.

He was Content and Marketing coordinator at Sistema Globo de Rádio, director of the children’s channels Gloob and Gloobinho, ViU Hub (a group company operating in digital platforms), general director of Channels and Content at Globosat and, since 2020, responsible for open and subscription TV channels and also for Globo’s affiliate network.





Paulo Marinho with his daughter, Viviane, next to his father, José Roberto, and his grandfather, Roberto Marinho, in a 2001 photo Photo: Publicity/Memoir Roberto Marinho

Paulo Marinho will have several challenges in charge of the broadcaster. The most obvious is to balance income with expenses and investments. From 2019 to 2020, Grupo Globo’s profit fell 77%, from R$752.5 million to R$167.8 million.

In the first half of this year, it had a loss of R$114 million, a loss 125% greater than that recorded in the first six months of 2020, R$51 million.

Another mission is to expand the concept of ‘mediatech’ at Globo, with greater interaction between TV and Globoplay and more production of online content. Being successful in digital is essential for the company to create a new generation of viewers/users.

The young CEO will also need to keep an eye on the increasingly fierce and creative competition, especially streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. These platforms ‘steal’ numerous television consumers.

With a discreet profile, like that of his father and uncles, Paulo Marinho should manage a management far from controversy. It is estimated that, on the paternal side, he is entitled to a fortune of 200 million dollars, around R$ 1.1 billion.

In time: João Roberto, son number 2 of the Marinho clan (brother of Roberto Irineu and José Roberto), will become the president of Grupo Globo. He will continue to hold the presidency of the Administrative Council, the summit that determines the institutional and editorial directions of the company.