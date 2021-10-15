Who should replace Fagner against So Paulo? Vote for Meu Timo’s poll!

Fagner will embezzle Corinthians for the second time in the Brasileirão. The player took his third yellow card in the game against Fluminense and will not play at Majestos next Monday. With the absence of the lateral, the My Timon wants to know: who should act in his place against São Paulo?

The shirt 23 had a foul called by the referee in Nonato, when Corinthians was trying to retake the ball in the attacking field. Fagner, who went almost an entire inning without receiving a card, complained a lot about the warning and will not be available to coach Sylvinho for the next game.

Previously, the full-back left the match against Athletico injured and lost Timão against Grêmio, in Rio Grande do Sul. On both occasions, he was replaced by Du Queiroz, a base athlete who rose to professional in 2021. In a press conference, Sylvinho commented on the possibilities of changes in the sector for the Majestic.

João Pedro arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in the last transfer window, he is a full-back by origin, but has not even been mentioned by the coach, who said that “João Pedro comes from an important inactive period for a football athlete”. Hired on loan until 2022, the player continues training at CT Joaquim Grava normally until receiving the opportunity.

