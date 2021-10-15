Why even those who had covid should get the vaccine, contrary to what Bolsonaro said

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

13 october 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccination is indicated even for those who have had covid-19 in the past

It is common to hear the phrase “I already had covid-19 and I have antibodies” as an argument for not taking the two doses of the vaccine.

Such justifications have been repeated several times, including by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) — on October 10, for example, he complained about not being able to enter the Vila Belmiro stadium to follow the match between Santos and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship .

“Why card, vaccine passport? I would like to see Santos’ game now. They told me that he has to be vaccinated. Why is that?”, asked the president.

“I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine,” he added.

He repeated the statement on October 13, during an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan. “I decided not to take the vaccine anymore. I’m seeing new studies, my immunization is up there…”, he declared.

Another one who followed this same line of reasoning was businessman Luciano Hang, during his participation in Covid’s CPI on September 29th.

“I would like to answer that I did not take the vaccine because I have a very high antibody rate,” said Hang, after a question asked by senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA).

But the truth is that this type of argument is not supported by science and there is a consensus among experts that vaccination is important even for those who have had covid-19.

“There is no doubt that even those infected with the coronavirus should be vaccinated”, explains Dr. Denise Garrett, vice president of the Sabin Institute of Vaccines, an institution that works with public policies on immunization in various parts of the world.

Understand below the evidence that supports the recommendation of vaccination for those who have already had the disease.

Where does this story come from?

Although this argument against vaccinating those who have already been infected has been used since the beginning of the year, it gained more force as of August, when Israeli scientists released research in the MedRXiv, a portal that brings together articles that have not yet been evaluated by independent experts and published in specialized journals.

The work, done at the Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research & Innovation Center and Tel Aviv University, compared three groups: the first with individuals who had received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the second with people who had covid-19 previously and the third with members who had been infected in the past and had received a dose of immunizing agent.

The results showed that people in the first group (those vaccinated) had a 13 times greater risk of having an infection caused by the Delta variant compared to the second group (those who had the disease in the past).

Credit, Alan Santos/PR Photo caption, Bolsonaro has repeated several times that he does not intend to be vaccinated against covid-19

The research indicates that people who had covid had a stronger and longer-lasting “natural immunity” against Delta variant-related infection, symptomatic illness, and hospitalization compared to the immunity gained after vaccination.

A little explored detail of the Israeli study is that the third group (individuals who had covid and took the vaccine) showed additional protection against the coronavirus when compared to the other two.

“The point is that these findings were taken out of context and ended up being used to justify the refusal of vaccines,” explains Garrett.

In a report on the research carried out in Israel published in Science Magazine, the immunologist Michel Nussenzweig, from Rockefeller University, in the United States, had already shown a certain fear of how these discoveries could reverberate among the population.

“We don’t want people to think, ‘Okay, so I should leave the house and get infected.’ This could end up causing deaths,” said the expert, who was not directly involved in the study.

The dangers of ‘natural immunity’

Evidence therefore shows that people who have had covid-19 often develop an immune response after they recover.

“The problem is that this answer varies a lot from person to person according to a series of factors”, observes physician João Viola, president of the Scientific Committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology.

The specialist explains that the viral load (the amount of coronavirus that the individual has contact with at the time of infection), the severity of the disease, age and genetics are some of the variables that shape the response of our defense system.

In other words, this means that one subject with covid-19 can develop a super immune response, while another has the disease and the reaction in his body is weak and ineffective (which increases his risk of reinfecting in the future).

“And about 10% of patients who have had this disease do not develop neutralizing antibodies,” calculates Garrett.

Besides, in a considerable portion of those affected, the disease is related to a series of complications, which require hospitalization and intubation and can even lead to death. In other words, it is not safe to seek a “natural immunity” to something that is killing thousands of people every day.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In addition to being related to a number of complications, taking covid-19 does not guarantee a high level of protection for all patients

Vaccines as a much safer bet

In contrast, immunizers were developed and tested to elicit a more uniform response in people.

“In the vast majority of those who receive vaccines, it is possible to predict that there will be an immune response,” compares Garrett.

“We are talking about standardized doses that have been evaluated in rigorous studies, with proven efficacy and safety”, completes the specialist.

It is worth remembering here that the immunizers are made from the entire inactivated virus (such as CoronaVac, for example) or carry instruction codes for our own organism to build small pieces similar to what is found in the causative agent of covid-19 (such as the products of AstraZeneca and Pfizer).

Regardless of the technological platform, all vaccines have been shown to be safe in clinical studies and there is no risk of them causing covid-19.

“In addition to the main components, the inactivated virus immunizers, such as CoronaVac, also carry the so-called adjuvant substances, which are capable of further increasing the immune response”, adds Viola.

In subjects who have had the disease in the past, therefore, taking the doses will only bring benefits, experts explain. Those who have not developed an immune response after infection are able to activate their defense system through vaccination. Those who had obtained some level of protection after becoming ill were able to “update” and “improve” the immunological processes previously developed.

The authors compared data from citizens who had covid-19 throughout 2020 and who chose to take the immunizing agent or refused to receive doses throughout 2021. The results show that the risk of having a coronavirus reinfection is 2, 3 times higher in the unvaccinated group.

“And we need to take into account that vaccination is always a collective strategy: each person being more protected means a proportional drop in the transmission of the virus by the community”, says Garrett.

This video format is not compatible with your device. Video subtitle, 4 factors that increase the risk of vaccinated people getting covid

Is it worth measuring the antibodies?

In the sentences of Bolsonaro and Hang, they also make it clear that they took tests to measure the level of antibodies they have after covid-19.

The point is that this type of test is not recommended by Brazilian medical societies, since its results are unreliable and can lead to a series of hasty conclusions and interpretations.

“The fact of having antibodies does not mean that they work or are specific to stop the coronavirus”, explains immunologist Carlos Zárate-Bladés, a researcher at the Immunoregulation Laboratory of the Center for Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Santa Catarina.

“There are even more elaborate tests that perform this type of antibody discrimination, but they are expensive, time-consuming and not accessible to everyone”, he adds.

The researcher adds that such a strategy also makes no sense from a public health point of view: well, it is much more cost-effective to offer vaccines to everyone (including those who had covid-19, even because they benefit from the doses ) than make available tests whose results do not provide many practical answers or change recommendations.

Garrett also says that it’s still not clear what the “correlate of protection” is, or the minimum amount of immunity that really guarantees a person won’t get the disease (or at least its more severe forms).

“In this sense, taking an antibody test doesn’t say much about how much we are protected or not,” he says.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Brazilian medical societies do not recommend tests that measure antibody levels after vaccination

Specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil also explain that a low level of antibodies does not necessarily mean that the person is vulnerable to covid-19: there are other mechanisms of the immune system, which are not measured by these tests, which can act to prevent infection. or her aggravation.

“There is a whole response made by immune cells, which is independent of antibodies”, exemplifies Viola.

In the same vein, the reverse reasoning also makes sense: it is not just because someone has high antibodies that they are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus and getting sick. The fear of doctors and scientists is that tests of this type will give a false sense of security, and make the person relax in the other preventive measures necessary for the moment, such as the use of masks, the preference for open and well-ventilated places and the care with the agglomerations.

“It’s important that everyone goes to the clinic to receive the first and second dose and continue taking basic care”, reinforces Viola.

“Only when we have more than 70% or 80% of the population vaccinated will we have more security to understand the situation and overcome once and for all this painful period that we are living”, concludes the immunologist.