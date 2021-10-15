Why even those who had covid should get the vaccine, contrary to what Bolsonaro said

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Vaccination is indicated even for those who have had covid-19 in the past

It is common to hear the phrase “I already had covid-19 and I have antibodies” as an argument for not taking the two doses of the vaccine.

Such justifications have been repeated several times, including by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) — on October 10, for example, he complained about not being able to enter the Vila Belmiro stadium to follow the match between Santos and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship .

“Why card, vaccine passport? I would like to see Santos’ game now. They told me that he has to be vaccinated. Why is that?”, asked the president.

“I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine,” he added.