Willian has a contracture in his left thigh and is doubtful at Corinthians for Majestic

There is little chance for Corinthians to count on Willian in the derby against São Paulo, scheduled for Monday, at 8 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi.

THE Sports Gazette found that shirt 10 was diagnosed with a muscle contracture in the posterior region of the left thigh.

Internally, the feeling is of relief because the problem has not reached more severe levels, such as a stretch or a strain, which would increase the recovery time.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Willian passed exams this Thursday and will be re-evaluated this Friday. The club has not yet set a deadline for the athlete to be available to Sylvinho again.

Even if it shows a satisfactory evolution, as a precaution, the tendency is for Willian to be preserved at Majestoso and return on another Sunday, the 24th, when Corinthians will visit Internacional, in Beira-Rio. This decision will only be made after Friday’s evaluation.

The 33-year-old experienced discomfort at the venue for the first time during the match against Red Bull Bragantino. The same happened against Bahia.

Although no injuries were found at that time, the Corinthians coaching team took Willian out of the game against Sport.

There were seven days of treatment and training at CT Joaquim Grava, but eight minutes on the field, on Wednesday, were enough for Willian to feel his thigh pinching once more.

Before arriving at Corinthians, Willian did the entire European pre-season with Arsenal.

Until his debut for Timon, his last game had been in a friendly against Rangers, in July. If we count only official matches, the break goes until May 9, when he scored a goal and helped the Gunners beat West Bromwich 3-1, by Premier League.

With the Alvinegra shirt, Willian participated in the clashes with América-MG, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Bahia and Fluminense. In all of them, the attacking midfielder was a starter, but he didn’t finish a single game, he always needed to be replaced. The average is 55 minutes on the field per game.

Gustavo Mosquito and Adson are the most likely alternatives to make up for Willian’s absence. Jô and Mantuan can also be used, if Sylvinho prefers to move Róger Guedes to the left wing.

Leave your comment