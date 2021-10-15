Willian undergoes treatment in two periods, and Corinthians has ‘reinforcements’ from the base being re-presented

This Thursday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians played again after beating Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena, and began preparing for the derby against São Paulo, which will take place next Monday, at 20:00, at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão-2021. Willian worked through two periods with an eye on his recovery.

Athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in last Wednesday’s match performed regenerative work with the physiotherapy team. Meanwhile, the other athletes warmed up on Field 4, followed by a rondo job (a kind of bobinho).

Then, in Field 3, coach Sylvinho promoted a collective training in a reduced field, which included the participation of four athletes from the youth teams of Timão: defender Belezi, midfielders Guilherme Biro and Pedrinho and striker Felipe Augusto.

Midfielder Willian, who felt pain in the posterior muscle of his left thigh in last Wednesday’s match and had to be replaced, underwent treatment in two periods. He is still in doubt to catch São Paulo.

The Corinthians squad continues their preparations for Majestoso this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava. There will be another two-three days of training before facing the rival at Morumbi. Currently, Timão is sixth in the Brasileirão with 40 points, leaning against Palmeiras.